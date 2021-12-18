Little Rock robbery suspect ordered arrested after harassment complaints

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims has ordered the arrest of a robbery suspect because of complaints by prosecutors that the woman has been harassing the victim.

Charged with aggravated robbery, theft and second-degree battery, Kimira Lashae Wallace, 21, of North Little Rock is accused of leading a four-person attack in July on an acquaintance, 27-year-old Raevein Tatum of Little Rock.

According to police reports, Tatum was pistol-whipped by one of the attackers while Wallace repeatedly beat Tatum's vehicle with a brick in front of the beauty salon on Chicot Road where Tatum works. The attack occurred in front of Tatum's 8-year-old niece, and Tatum's cellphone and car keys were stolen, the reports say. Tatum said she and Wallace have had an ongoing dispute, police say.

Police identified Wallace's co-defendants as boyfriend Gregory Joe Starks Jr., 34, of Little Rock; sister Lamya Wallace, 22, of North Little Rock; and Precious Delilah Lyons, 37, of Little Rock, whom Tatum knew only by the nickname Peaches, reports say. Tatum told police Peaches was the person who struck her with a pistol.

Lyons drew public attention in September when police reported arresting her with a gun at Central High School as she went to the rescue of her 15-year-old daughter who had been "jumped" by 10 other girls.

On Monday, deputy prosecutor Justin Brown petitioned the judge for an arrest order for Kimira Wallace based on complaints by Tatum that Wallace has been harassing her despite a court order forbidding Wallace from contacting her.

According to the petition, Tatum told police that she had encountered Wallace last weekend at the funeral of a mutual acquaintance, and Wallace punched her several times in the face as Tatum held a 19-month-old toddler. The boy's face was scratched, police reported. Others at the funeral made Wallace leave, Tatum told police.

Tatum told police the next day that she encountered Wallace again, spotting the woman in a car that made a U-turn to follow her on Asher Avenue, according to reports. Tatum said she saw Wallace lean out of the passenger window while holding a gun out of the passenger window but never pointed the gun at her, reports said.

According to a police report, investigators found the car at a convenience store and were looking for surveillance video that could show who left the vehicle.