New Farm Service head seen as near

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday that President Joe Biden intends to appoint Doris Washington as the Farm Service Agency state executive director for Arkansas.

The executive director leads Farm Service Agency operations and agricultural policy implementation in the state.

State executive directors work with the State Committee to oversee Farm Service Agency programs and county office operations, the USDA said in a release.

Washington has 33 years of experience in governmental and public affairs. She recently served as director of the National Water Management Center at the Natural Resources Conservation Service within USDA in Little Rock where she oversaw a $2.2 million budget.