New Miss America notches firsts





ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- The newly crowned Miss America has made history, becoming both the first Korean American and the first Alaskan to hold the title in the competition's 100-year history.

"I never could have imagined in a million years that I would be Miss America, let alone that I would be Miss Alaska," a beaming Emma Broyles told The Associated Press on Friday in a Zoom call from Connecticut, where she won the competition about 12 hours earlier.

In fact, she was sure they had it wrong.

"I could not believe it," Broyles said. "I'm so glad that I'm able to bring home the title of Miss America to the state of Alaska for the first time in history."

Broyles, 20, said her grandparents immigrated from Korea to Anchorage about 50 years ago, before her mother was born.

"Although my mom is full Korean, she was born and raised right in Anchorage, Alaska," Broyles said.

The Miss America Organization "believes Emma is the first Korean-American to win the crown," spokesperson Matt Ciesluk said in a text message to the AP.

Broyles has chosen the Special Olympics for her social impact initiative. Her older brother, Brendan, has Down syndrome and competes in athletic events with Special Olympics Alaska.

"I've seen firsthand the impact that Special Olympics has on the families of people with intellectual disabilities," she said. "And I know how important Special Olympics is to our community here in Anchorage and here in Alaska, as well as the communities all over the country and all over the world."

Broyles said she looks forward to working with Special Olympics to promote inclusion, compassion and open-mindedness through sports. Along with her title, Broyles earned just over $100,000 in college scholarships, which she calls a "life changing amount of money."

She's currently a junior at Arizona State University studying biomedical sciences and voice performance and said the scholarship money will allow her to attend medical school. But for the next year, she will travel about 20,000 miles every month serving as a role model and advocate for young women, the Miss America Organization said in a statement.

Broyles' future plans include becoming a dermatologist and returning to Alaska to practice her profession.









Gallery: Miss Alaska crowned Miss America







