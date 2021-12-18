Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Fauci; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration; Hamdullah Mohib, former Afghan national security adviser; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Fauci; Kinzinger; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Collins; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Govs. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., and Larry Hogan, R-Md. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press