Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jeremy Scates, 41, of 18072 Spanish Treasure Road in Gravette, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Scates was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Joshua Clinger, 30, of 310 S. Second St. No. 5 in Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with battery. Clinger was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Kenneth Jonson, 22, of 2593 Mia Place in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with robbery. Johnson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Curtis Campbell, 31, of Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Campbell was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Randal Wiggins, 44, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Wiggins was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• James Walker, 41, of 20473 Perry Road in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault. Walker was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Michael Horner, 39, of 505 Buffalo Gap Drive in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with computer child pornography. Horner was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jessica Vaughn, 42, of 20318 Long Farm Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Vaughn was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.