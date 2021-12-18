FOOTBALL

Longhorns' QB enters portal

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, who started 10 games and passed for 24 touchdowns this season, entered the transfer portal Friday. Thompson is leaving after former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers, one of the top-rated players in the country when he came out of high school after the 2020 season, transferred to Texas. Texas also signed quarterback Maalik Murphy of Gardena, Calif., and Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian said the position would be open ahead of the 2022 season. Thompson, an Oklahoma City native, will be a graduate transfer. Thompson was the backup to Hudson Card for the first two game before taking over the starting role. He passed for 2,113 yards as Texas finished 5-7 in a season the program had its first five-game losing streak since 1956.

Giants' Jones ruled out again

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for the third consecutive game because of a neck injury. The announcement came was not surprising, considering Jones has not been cleared for contact since sustaining the injury in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 28. Earlier this week, Coach Joe Judge said veteran backup Mike Glennon would start for New York (4-9) against the NFL East-leading Dallas Cowboys (9-4) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The bigger concern for Judge is the Giants' covid-19 cases, including cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Aaron Robinson, safeties Xavier McKinney and J.R. Reed. Practice squad defensive back Natrell Jamerson also tested positive on Friday.

Ravens' Jackson questionable

The Baltimore Ravens listed Lamar Jackson as questionable for Sunday's game against Green Bay because of his sprained ankle. Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, and the team listed him as having sat out Friday as well. The listing Friday was an estimate since the Ravens held a walkthrough. Jackson left last weekend's game at Cleveland because of his injury. Backup Tyler Huntley came in and Baltimore lost 24-22.

BASKETBALL

Irving rejoins Nets

Kyrie Irving is rejoining the Brooklyn Nets, who need help and will settle for it on a part-time basis. The Nets decided Friday that Irving would come back to practice and play in road games, even though he remains unable to play at home because he doesn't meet New York City's vaccine mandate. The Nets originally determined that Irving wouldn't play with them at all until he could play in all games. But worried about the heavy workload on Kevin Durant and short-handed with seven players unavailable because of the NBA's health and safety protocols, the Nets figured they couldn't pass up the chance to add the All-Star guard. Members of New York's pro and college teams must be vaccinated against the coronavirus to be able to play in public arenas. Irving refused to get vaccinated and hasn't practiced with the Nets since October

TENNIS

Nadal returns, loses

A rusty Rafael Nadal played his first match in more than four months on Friday, losing in straight sets to Andy Murray at an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi. The 20-time Grand Slam champion's chronic foot injury forced him to sit out the final months of this season. Nadal has not competed since early August when he lost to Lloyd Harris in Washington. He missed Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the U.S. Open. The sixth-ranked Nadal fell to Murray 6-3, 7-5 at the Mubadala World Championship. He's scheduled to face Denis Shapovalov for third place. The 35-year-old Spaniard plans to play an ATP tournament in Melbourne early in the new year before the Australian Open begins Jan. 17.

HOCKEY

Winnipeg coach resigns

Winnipeg Jets Coach Paul Maurice has resigned, saying his longtime team needs to hear a "new voice." The Jets announced Maurice's decision on Friday, and said it was effective immediately. Dave Lowry, an assistant under Maurice and the father of Jets forward Adam Lowry, agreed to serve as the interim coach for the rest of the season, General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said. Winnipeg (13-10-5) has dropped three of four heading into Friday night's game against the visiting Washington Capitals. It lost 4-2 to the lowly Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Maurice said he had lost some of his passion and love for the game, and it wouldn't have been right for him to continue under those circumstances, or fair to the players.