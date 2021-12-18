100 years ago

Dec. 18, 1921

RUSSELLVILLE -- Joe Cheek, charged with killing Hiram Golden on the night of December 8, in a preliminary hearing before Justice M. H. Baird here today, was held without bail to the Boone county Grand Jury. ... Golden was shot in the back on a public road one mile south of Atkins. Cheek, until recently, a business man at Atkins, was first suspected when it was learned that he carried a $1,000 life insurance policy on Golden, and had recently taken an additional $10,000, and on the day of the murder, had inquired of the agent to know if the second policy had arrived.

50 years ago

Dec. 18, 1971

JONESBORO -- Two bullets, apparently from a high-powered rifle, were fired into the Arkansas State University Administration Buildings here Wednesday night, the Jonesboro Police Department said Friday. No injuries were reported and no one has been arrested for the shooting. One bullet smashed a large window and the other hit the structure, police said. There has been a "rash" of such shootings in the Jonesboro area recently, police said.

25 years ago

Dec. 18, 1996

• A Sylvan Hills woman died early Tuesday morning after a fire at her house on Wayland Place, police said. A firefighter carried Ann Russell, 46, out of her house at 6 Wayland Place just after midnight. An ambulance took her to a nearby parking lot, where she was put on a helicopter for Arkansas Children's Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m., police said. The Sylvan Hills Fire Department was dispatched to the burning house at 12:13 a.m. Two of the three residents escaped, but Russell fell on the floor just outside a bedroom about 16 feet from the front door, firefighters said. An electrical outlet in the one-story house's living room sparked the fire, firefighters said.

10 years ago

Dec. 18, 2011

FAYETTEVILLE -- About 625 students received diplomas Saturday during the University of Arkansas' first fall graduation ceremony since 1971. Arkansas State University-Jonesboro, the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and Arkansas Tech University in Russellville also held fall graduation ceremonies Saturday. ASU's ceremony featured a record number of graduates. G. David Gearhart, chancellor of the Fayetteville campus, gave credit to Sharon Gaber, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, for coming up with the idea of a fall commencement. "Due to the large number of students who are graduating at the end of the year, we decided to start this tradition again in 2011," Gearhart told the crowd of about 4,000 at Barnhill Arena. Gearhart said 1,300 students were eligible to receive degrees Saturday.