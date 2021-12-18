Pedestrian struck and killed by truck

A pedestrian crossing U.S. 70B in Hot Springs on Thursday evening was struck by a pickup and killed, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Claude Clauson, 60, of Hot Springs ran across U.S. 70B or Airport Road just after 5:45 p.m. and was hit by an eastbound Chevrolet pickup, causing fatal injuries.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were cloudy and dry, the report states.