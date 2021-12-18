Police: Woman had

others' documents

Little Rock police arrested a woman Friday and charged her with theft by receiving after they say they found her in a fraudulently rented hotel room with a stolen credit card and other sensitive information that did not belong to her, according to an arrest report.

Officers went to the Four Points hotel at 925 S. University Ave. after a room was reported rented fraudulently using Marriott's reward program.

In that room, officers encountered Tiffany Luckey, 35, of Little Rock, who was named in multiple Pulaski County warrants, the report states.

A search of the room found a credit card that had been reported stolen, as well as notebooks with Social Security numbers, bank account numbers and identifying information for numerous people written down. Driver's licenses, passports, credit cards and debit cards were found in Luckey's luggage, the report states.

NLR man arrested

in drug, guns case

North Little Rock police Thursday arrested a man who is charged with trafficking nearly two pounds of fentanyl and possessing narcotics and guns simultaneously, according to a news release Friday night.

Officers encountered Michael Hall, 33, of North Little Rock in the area of 312 Idaho Drive in North Little Rock. Knowing that Hall was named in active warrants, officers stopped and arrested him.

Hall had marijuana on his person, and police located two handguns and 1.93 pounds of fentanyl in his vehicle, as well as scales and Suboxone, the release states.

Hall is charged with trafficking fentanyl, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule 6 and Schedule 3 substances with a purpose to distribute.

He was held Friday night in the Pulaski County jail without bail, and is set to appear in North Little Rock District Court on Jan. 4.