The nation in brief: Police say serial killer behind murders





Police say serial killer behind murders

FAIRFAX, Va. -- Police in Virginia say the discovery of four bodies at two different locations in the state are believed to be the work of a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims' bodies after meeting the people on dating sites.

In a news conference Friday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis dubbed the suspect, 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of Washington, D.C., the "shopping cart killer" and said police are working to determine if there are other victims.

Davis said Robinson, who was taken into custody in Rockingham County last month, has lived in multiple locations, including New York and Maryland, in recent years.

Police in Harrisonburg charged Robinson with two counts of murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot in the city.

After Robinson's arrest, police searched an area in Fairfax County south of Alexandria. During the search, detectives noticed a shopping cart and recalled that a cart had been used to transport the bodies in the Harrisonburg cases.

Near the shopping cart was a large plastic container that held the remains of two women. The three victims who have been identified all disappeared within the past few months. Police say they are researching Robinson's life going back many years to see if there might be more victims.

Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner said Robinson has not given police any kind of cooperative statement since his arrest.

Robinson's lawyer, Louis Nagy, declined to comment on the substance of the charges against his client in Harrisonburg.

Fort Campbell soldier dies in exercise

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- A Fort Campbell soldier has died in a training exercise, the Army said.

Spc. James T. Roberts, 26, of Nashville, Tenn., died Thursday after being struck by a military vehicle during the early morning exercise in a Fort Campbell training area, the Army post said in a statement. Another soldier was injured but is recovering.

The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center is investigating the cause of the accident, the statement said.

Roberts was assigned to 1st Squadron, 33rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

He joined the Army in 2018 with a military intelligence specialty and was deployed for seven months in 2020 along the southwest U.S border.

"Spc. Roberts was a beloved member of our intelligence section, and a friend to many in the squadron. His loss leaves a scar on our hearts," said Lt. Col. Jason T. Shuff, who was Roberts' squadron commander.

He is survived by his wife, son and mother.

School bus crash kills rider, hurts 4

HOUSTON -- A school bus crashed on a rural southeast Texas road Friday, killing an adult bus aide and injuring the driver and three students, one seriously.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Hempstead school district bus with four students and two adults aboard crashed at 12:10 p.m. Friday.

Sgt. Erik Burse said the bus rolled over on Farm-to-Market Road 1887, about 10 miles south of Hempstead, a community about 45 miles northwest of Houston. It was not immediately clear what caused the rollover, Burse said.

A high school girl was airlifted to a Houston hospital in serious condition, while two students went by ambulance to a hospital in Katy, 20 miles southeast of the crash site, Burse said. One student escaped injury.

Men arrested in Baltimore shootings

BALTIMORE -- Two men have been arrested in an ambush shooting that critically wounded a Baltimore police officer and a second shooting soon afterward that left a man dead, police announced Friday.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32 were in custody. He said at a news conference that the two face charges of attempted murder in the shooting early Thursday of officer Keona Holley and murder in the shooting death of Justin Johnson.

Harrison praised the speed and skill of investigators who worked through the night to solve the shooting of Holley, who was on duty in her patrol vehicle in southern Baltimore around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when she was shot. Rushed to the University of Maryland Medical Center's shock trauma unit, she was in critical but stable condition as of Friday.

After Holley's shooting, the two men are believed to have gone to a southwest Baltimore neighborhood about 10 miles from where Johnson was killed just after 3 a.m., Harrison said. Investigators have determined that at least one of two guns found in the investigation was used in both shootings, the commissioner added.

Through information gathered from tips, home cameras and license plate readers, as well as a reward fund that grew to $118,000, investigators were able to locate a vehicle, Harrison said, and the arrests followed.

It's still unclear what prompted the shootings, Harrison said.





Police cadets arrive in the neighborhood around Pennington Avenue after an overnight shooting of a police officer Thursday in Baltimore. (AP/The Baltimore Sun/Jerry Jackson)





