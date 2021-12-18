PREP BASKETBALL: Har-Ber pulls away from Greenwood in fourth quarter

GREENWOOD – Springdale Har-Ber's had the only significant scoring spree Friday night, and it came at the right time.

Har-Ber's fourth-quarter, nine-point run propelled the Wildcats to a 61-54 win over Greenwood in a nonconference game.

Har-Ber (7-1) led 48-47 with 5:03 left to play.

Senior guard Cameron Mains started Har-Ber on a 9-0 spurt by scoring off an inbound play. Sawyer Jeffus drilled a three-pointer, Jacob Fotenopulos scored inside and Mains added a short jumper with 2:14 left for a 57-47 lead.

"It's a 32-minute game, and the game's not won at halftime," Har-Ber Coach Tommy Deffebaugh said. "We've still got 16 minutes. We've been a really good team in the third and fourth quarters. We do some good conditioning. Usually in the fourth quarter, our runs happen whether it's defensively or offensively."

Har-Ber held Greenwood (1-9) without a field goal for six minutes in the fourth quarter -- the last a bucket inside by Peyton Presson with 7:30 left until Sam Forbus made a three-pointer with 1:04 left.

"That's where we've been every game," Greenwood Coach Donnie Husband said. "We look up, and we have a chance to win. Then we try to win in the next 30 seconds instead of staying poised and doing what we do to get the point where we're at."

Har-Ber led 13-9 after a quarter before Greenwood scored 20 points in the second quarter behind two three-pointers by Forbus for a 29-28 lead. Har-Ber led 43-42 after three quarters.

"Part of getting runs is getting stops," Deffebaugh said. "We tried to mix it up on Greenwood. His kids were so prepared and they're so physical, we knew it would be a tough game. Defensively in the fourth quarter we changed it up with some zone and some man. We thought our pressure would bother them. Our defense was really good in the fourth quarter."

Mains led Har-Ber's balanced scoring with 15 points. Fotenopulos added 13 points, and Nate Kingsbury 11.

Forbus scored 25 points for Greenwood with 3 three-pointers.