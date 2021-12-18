Prep Basketball Roundup

GIRLS

Omaha (Neb.) Westside 48, Bentonville 47

Bentonville battled back from an early double-digit deficit, but couldn't get a last-second shot to fall and suffered a close loss during its second game of Yellow Pool play at the KSA Classic Tournament in Kissimmee, Fla.

The Lady Tigers trailed 22-13 after one quarter but were able to whittle it down to 29-22 by halftime and 41-39 after three quarters.

Jada Brown had 18 points and Ella Campbell 12 for Bentonville, which closes out pool play at 9:30 a.m. Central today with a game against Berks (Pa.) Catholic.

Pea Ridge 46, Huntsville 39

The Lady Blackhawks rallied with an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from Huntsville in the 4A-1 Conference opener for both teams.

Huntsville (4-6, 0-1) led 34-33 to end the third quarter, but Pea Ridge (6-5, 1-0) roared back to take a 10-point lead 44-34 before the Lady Eagles made it closer at the end.

Leah Telgemeier led the way for Pea Ridge with 15 points. Bella Cates added 14 and Lauren Wright scored 12.

Alissa Pillow scored 11 for Huntsville and Emily Buchanan finished with 9.

Harrison 68, Prairie Grove 64

Clare Barger scored 21 of her game-high 28 points in the second half as Harrison rallied to defeat Prairie Grove in the 4A-1 Conference opener for both teams in Goblin Arena.

The Lady Goblins (4-7, 0-1) trailed 34-27 at halftime but outscored Prairie Grove (8-3, 0-1) 25-10 in the third quarter to take a 52-44 lead.

Reese Ricketts was the only other Harrison player in double figures with 15. Lexi Henry had 18 for the Lady Tigers, while Trinity Dobbs was right behind her with 17.

Farmington 62, Berryville 26

Farmington used an 18-4 run in the second quarter to pull away, and the Lady Cardinals opened 4A-1 Conference play with a convincing win over Berryville in Bobcat Arena.

Jenna Lawrence had 18 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for Farmington, whose outburst turned a five-point lead into a 29-10 halftime cushion. The Lady Cardinals continued to pull away by outscoring Berryville 26-14 in the third quarter.

Carson Dillard added 15 and Megan Hernandez 10 for Farmington. Hannah Youngblood led Berryville with seven points.

BOYS

Fayetteville 62, Jacksonville 53

Fayetteville pulled away for three quarters and held off Jacksonville for a road victory Friday night.

Landon Glasper had 19 points for the Bulldogs (5-2), who took a 16-11 lead after one quarter and extended it to 32-18 at halftime and 51-29 after three quarters.

Mason Simpson was the only Fayetteville player in double figures with 11 as all but one Bulldog player scored.

LR Central 57, Bentonville 49

Little Rock Central outscored Bentonville 16-6 in the fourth quarter and claimed the victory in Little Rock.

Bentonville trailed 31-23 at halftime, but outscored Central 20-10 in the third quarter to take a 43-41 lead, but it wasn't enough.

Abel Hutchinson had 14 points to lead Bentonville, while Jaylen Lee and Caden Miller added 10 apiece.

Farmington 50, Berryville 41

Layne Taylor scored 35 points, including all 10 of Farmington's third-quarter points, as the Cardinals defeated Berryville in the 4A-1 Conference opener for both teams in Bobcat Arena.

Berryville led 22-21 at halftime, but Taylor's offensive display allowed Farmington to take a 31-29 lead into the fourth quarter. Taylor added 13 more in the fourth quarter as the Cardinals began to pull away and led 48-38 at one point.

Kade Davidson led Berryville with 16 points, followed by Weston Teague with 11.

Harrison 87, Prairie Grove 61

Logan Plumlee scored 15 points in the first quarter and finished with 30 as Harrison ran past Prairie Grove in the 4A-1 Conference opener Friday in Goblin Arena.

Plumlee, who hit six 3-pointers in the game, helped Harrison grab an early 26-13 lead. The Goblins led 49-32 at halftime and 67-50 after three quarters.

Abe Glidewell added 20 points for Harrison, while Kason Hilligoss had 15 points on five 3-pointers. Ryder Orr had 15 points to lead four Tigers in double figures, followed by Conner Hubbs with 13, Landon Semrad with 13 and Eric Henderson with 12.

Gentry 60, Shiloh Christian 39

Bart Walker had 10 of Gentry's 12 points in the first quarter, and the Pioneers opened 4A-1 Conference play with a rout of Shiloh Christian at home.

Gentry (5-3, 1-0) blew the game open in the second when it outscored Shiloh 27-13 for a 39-15 halftime cushion.

Walker finished with 28 points and was the only player in double figures for Gentry. Bodie Neal had 16 for Shiloh (2-8, 0-1).

Lead Hill 64, Jasper 53

A 19-7 outburst in the third quarter fueled Lead Hill's comeback as the Tigers rallied for a home victory over Jasper.

Lead Hill was able to turn a 31-26 halftime deficit into a 45-38 lead, then the Tigers added to their lead over the final 8 minutes.

Cody Paul led Lead Hill with 21 points, followed by Will Mancinelli with 13, Dustin Turner with 11 and Jayce Williams with 10. Huston Davidson had 21 to pace Jasper, while Calvin Smith added 13 and Hudson Lewis chipped in 11.

Springdale 60, Richmond, Mo. 29

The Bulldogs advanced to the championship game of the McDonald County Tournament with a big win Friday night.

Courtland Muldrew led the way for Springdale with 16 points and Tevin Tate scored 13.