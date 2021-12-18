PREP BASKETBALL: Russellville girls edge Rogers in OT

ROGERS -- Russellville's girls scored the final four points in a game full of runs, and came up with a stop as time expired to defeat Rogers 53-50 on Friday night in an overtime thriller.

The Mounties closed regulation on an 11-4 run, sending the game to an extra period when junior guard Aubrey Treadwell made a step-back three-pointer with 3.6 seconds remaining to tie the game at 49-49.

After trailing for the first time since early in the third quarter, the Lady Cyclones went 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to reclaim a three-point advantage in overtime. With 4 seconds remaining, Rogers sophomore Ava Maner hit a deep three-pointer that appeared to tie things up, but was called for stepping out of bounds before catching the ball.

Maner led Rogers with 15 points, going 3 of 6 on three-pointers while also dishing out six assists.

After a Russellville offensive foul on the ensuing sideline inbound, Rogers was given a second chance. But Treadwell couldn't get a clean look for a three-pointer. Her shot was partially blocked and fell short as the horn sounded.

"This is our first overtime game, so it was good to see how our kids would respond," Russellville Coach Jae Kell said. "I think they did a great job coming out in overtime with intensity and had a will to win. That's what pushed us through tonight."

Kell also said she was proud of the way her team responded to the play that sent the game into overtime.

"That was a great shot," Kell said of Treadwell's three-pointer. "But I really had trust in our kids to push through it even after that shot, because we have unfazed kids. They don't allow things to get them too high or too down, so I was proud to see how they responded."

Brenna Burk and Gracie Campbell led the Lady Cyclones with 15 points each.

Despite trailing by seven points around the 3-minute mark of regulation, Rogers was able to play defense without fouling to claw back, something the addition of a shot-clock heavily influenced.

"It's big," Rogers Coach Preston Early said. "It changes the whole end-game strategy, and it gives you a chance. I love it, and I'm glad it's part of the game. It gave us an opportunity today."

Rogers shot 4 of 14 from the free-throw line, a stat that's plagued the Lady Mounties this season.

"To be honest, we're highly frustrated right now with coming out on the other side," Early said. "That's our fifth one-possession loss, and it's the ninth game this year we've shot below 50 percent from the free-throw line.

"We're sitting here at 4-6, and I feel like that was our fifth time where we were our own worst enemy, not meaning any disrespect to Russellville. They made big plays, and made big shots, ultimately finding a way to make things happen. They did what they had to do to be a possession better than us."