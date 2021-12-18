PREP BASKETBALL: Unbeaten Gentry girls roll past Shiloh Christian

GENTRY -- A couple of early missed shots from point-blank range didn't make Gentry girls basketball Coach Toby Tevebaugh too happy.

The Lady Pioneers, however, had a lot more scoring opportunities Friday night and hit their fair share as Gentry rolled to a 68-25 victory over Shiloh Christian in the 4A-1 Conference opener for both teams at Pioneer Gymnasium.

Gentry (10-0, 1-0) hit 11 three-pointers, including five each by Alyssa McCarty and Emma Tevebaugh, for its highest offensive production of the season. When Kaitlyn Caswell hit the Lady Pioneers' final three-pointer with 6:30 remaining, it surpassed Gentry's previous high of 60 points scored against Deer last month.

"This bunch can score pretty good, and we have multiple girls that can score," Toby Tevebaugh said. "It's frustrating when you're missing those easy shots, and sometimes missing those easy shots can be contagious. With every miss, you're thinking.'I hope this doesn't start something.'

"We played through it and got really hot from the outside at one point. We're capable of doing that. My daughter isn't always a big shooter, but they were leaving her open and daring her to beat them. She was knocking them down."

Shiloh (7-5, 0-1), which was without leading scorer Hailey Tunnell because of illness, started four freshmen and took a 3-0 lead on Avery Beers' three-pointer in the opening minute. The Lady Saints, however, didn't get another bucket to fall until Maiesha Washington scored with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

Gentry was already in control at that point, thanks to a 15-1 run capped by seven straight points by Shelby Still. McCarty made it 17-6 with a bucket before the buzzer, then she ran off eight straight points in a 14-2 run that gave the Lady Pioneers a 41-14 halftime cushion.

"They were short-handed and that hurt their offense," Toby Tevebaugh said. "But I felt like we needed to score well in order to beat them, and I thought the girls were really sharp offensively."

McCarty finished with 23 points to lead Gentry, which returns to action Dec. 27 in the Southwest Tournament, while Emma Tevebaugh added 17 and Still 15. Sydney Wyand had six for Shiloh, which will play in the Mansfield Tournament from Dec. 28-30.