State sports brief

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

All-Arkansas Prep nominations

All nominations for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps football team are now being accepted.

All nominations, the player's class, height, weight and position should be included as well as statistics for each of the following positions:

QUARTERBACKS Passing attempts, completions, yards and interceptions

RUNNING BACKS Rushing yards, attempts, touchdowns for running backs

RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS Receptions, yards and touchdowns

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS Sacks, interceptions, tackles, defensive touchdowns, fumbles, forced fumbles, ect.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN Overall blocking grades and sacks allowed

SPECIAL TEAMERS Kickoff and return yard average, touchdowns, field goals made and attempted, extra points made and attempted and punt yard average, etc.

A first team, a second team and an underclassman team will be recognized.

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 3. The All-Arkansas Preps teams will be released Jan. 9. You can email those nominations to ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com or acole@adgnewsroom.com.



