Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Peace Peddler in the seventh

BEST BET Home Run Trick in the sixth

LONG SHOT Doc Irwin in the second

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 4 of 9

MEET 24-65 (36.9 %)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $44,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

LORD DRAGON** was bet down and did not disappoint in defeating $25,000 claimers at Churchill, and the stake winning gelding was claimed by red-hot connections. KNIGHT'S CROSS was forwardly placed in a clear victory opening weekend, and he is a repeat candidate if able to hold form for new trainer John Ortiz. PIT BOSS was a fast-closing third in a useful sprint tuneup, and he had good two-turn form last season at Churchill and Fair Grounds.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Lord Dragon;Arrieta;Hartman;6-1

8 Knight's Cross;Gutierrez;Ortiz;3-1

4 Pit Boss;Jordan;Cash;6-1

7 Colosi;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

6 Awesome Saturday;Vazquez;Diodoro;7-2

3 Fay Dan;Franco;McKnight;15-1

5 Morocco;Hiraldo;Compton;10-1

1 Canadian Game;Cabrera;Martin;12-1

2 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

DOC IRWIN** has a winning pedigree and an encouraging work tab for a trainer who knows how to bring an unraced horse up to a successful debut. LORD M finished second best of eight in an improved effort at Remington, and he will appreciate a drop into state-bred company. ROLL DINERO ROLL lost a clear lead in the stretch when overtaken by a late-runner in a second-place return to the races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Doc Irwin;Wales;Witt;8-1

11 Lord M;Cabrera;Moquett;5-2

8 Roll Dinero Roll;Gutierrez;Garcia;7-2

2 Lou's Arrow;Tohill;Martin;9-2

9 Dancin Rocket;Jordan;Martin;6-1

5 Risky Situation;Harr;Cline;8-1

1 Macho Appeal;Gonzalez;Gonzalez;15-1

4 Slightly Crafty;Bailey;Cline;10-1

3 Cyber Monday;Arrieta;Green;15-1

10 Pure Iron;Borel;Gonzalez;20-1

6 Other Times;Lopez;Rhea;20-1

12 Chiki Boy;Canchari;Soto;30-1

3 Purse $27,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $16,000

WARTIME HERO*** is moving up a condition following an 11-length win at Saratoga, and he sports some strong local works and picks up a leading rider. MAU MAU has earned competitive Beyer figures while competing in allowance races at Prairie Meadows, and he drew a favorable post and also picks up a winning rider. FLATOUT WINNER lost his rider last month at Remington, but he showed speed and was competitive at this condition in previous races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Wartime Hero;Cabrera;Broberg;9-5

1 Mau Mau;Cohen;Broberg;3-1

4 Flatout Winner;Vazquez;Villafranco;9-2

8 Most Sandisfactory;Franco;Puhl;12-1

2 Rogallo;Gutierrez;Puhl;10-1

5 Can Imagine;Harr;Cline;20-1

7 Georgia Deputy;Tohill;Petalino;6-1

6 Grand Design;Gonzalez;Barkley;15-1

3 River Finn;Bailey;Haran;12-1

4 Purse $30,000, 1 mile, 2-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

PURE ROCKET** showed early speed in two second-place route finishes at Indiana, has trained well since arriving in Hot Springs and he is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time. POPSTER finished fourth in a useful race over the track opening day, which did earn the field's fastest Beyer figure. GALACTIC EMPIRE was overmatched in two races in Kentucky, but he is taking a significant drop and is adding blinkers and Lasix.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Pure Rocket;Geroux;Cox;5-2

7 Popster;Jordan;Smith;9-2

6 Galactic Empire;Contreras;Lukas;12-1

3 Runquietly;Gonzalez;Mason;8-1

1 Combat Medal;Franco;Asmussen;4-1

5 La Flecha;Hiraldo;Morse;6-1

9 India Tiger;Bailey;Zito;20-1

4 Exit;Court;Cash;12-1

2 Glassato;Cabrera;Litfin;20-1

5 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

U.S. STEEL** returns to his preferred surface following two good turf-sprint efforts in New York, and he is dropping in class and may lead these past every pole. CAPTAIN DON has worked well since defeating $30k claimers by 6-widening lengths at Prairie Meadows. SAG HARBOR finished no worse than second in his past three races at Indiana, and the presence of Ricardo Santana Jr is a positive.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 U.S. Steel;Franco;Potts;5-1

2 Captain Don;Geroux;Von Hemel;12-1

7 Sag Harbor;Santana;Matthews;10-1

3 Brother Aaron;Gonzalez;Schultz;3-1

4 The Rock Says;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

10 Cold as Hell;Cabrera;Lukas;10-1

9 Torin;Canchari;Cox;6-1

8 O Dogg;Arrieta;Contreras;6-1

6 Toobadsosad;Hiraldo;Vance;8-1

1 Reef's Destiny;Harr;Cline;30-1

6 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

HOME RUN TRICK*** finished second behind an odds-on winner in his first start of the meeting, despite not getting to the early lead. He loves this track and figures difficult to catch with a clean break from the gate. CHICORY BLUE crossed the wire one position behind the top selection, and he receives a big break in weight and drew a favorable post. TEZ wore blinkers for the first time and responded with a strong second-place finish at this same level Dec. 3.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Home Run Trick;Arrieta;Hartman;5-1

2 Chicory Blue;Lopez;Vance;10-1

1 Tez;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

6 Exemplar;Cabrera;Cash;3-1

7 Jack's Advantage;Franco;Garcia;9-2

8 Hidden Promise;Gutierrez;15-1

5 Slick Silver;Contreras;Holthus;6-1

9 Flatoutjustice;Torres;Matthews;6-1

4 Praetorian;Gonzalez;Von Hemel;20-1

7 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

PEACE PEDDLER*** is an unraced filly with a speedy pedigree, and she has six months of strong breezes. She benefits from winning connections and a good post. RUNAWAY WIFE raced close to a fast pace in a third-place debut sprinting 7 furlongs at Churchill, and she had a bullet subsequent work and is cutting back in distance. ICY STARE DOWN finished third as a post-time favorite in her first race at Churchill, and she has recorded three local workouts and is treated with Lasix for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Peace Peddler;Santana;Baltas;4-1

4 Runaway Wife;Hernandez;McPeek;5-1

6 Icy Stare Down;Geroux;Cox;3-1

3 Chesterette;Gonzalez;Hone;8-1

7 Mommasgottarun;Cabrera;Amoss;9-2

5 The Gang That Sang;Gutierrez;Sharp;8-1

2 Hot and Sultry;Arrieta;Asmussen;6-1

9 Threave's Company;Torres;Jones;12-1

10 Uninhibited;Cohen;Diodoro;15-1

1 Funtimegirl;Vazquez;Prather;20-1

8 Purse $120,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

C Z ROCKET*** lost all chance at the break when beaten 5 lengths in the Breeders' Cup Sprint. He did win two sprint stakes last season at Oaklawn and is back on Lasix. MUCHO was beaten only a head in a tough-luck defeat against stake rivals at Churchill, and he is consistent always works out a good trip. SIR ALFRED JAMES crossed the wire only a neck behind Mucho at CD, and he is back on Lasix after a dull effort without at Aqueduct.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 C Z Rocket;Geroux;Amescua;5-2

7 Mucho;Gutierrez;Ortiz;3-1

2 Sir Alfred James;Cabrera;Cash;9-2

3 Long Range Toddy;Court;Stewart 5-1

1 County Final;Hernandez;Asmussen;5-1

5 Royal Daaher;Arrieta;DiVito;12-1

6 Kneedeepinsnow;Santana;Maker;8-1

4 American Mandate;Cohen;Asmussen;8-1

9 The Tinsel. Purse $200,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds and up

WARRIOR'S CHARGE*** is a three-time winner at Oaklawn, and the winner of more than $1 million is at the top of his game and a likely pacesetter. LONE ROCK is a multiple graded stake winner in 2021, has won six of eight races this season and handles a wet track. TITLE READY was narrowly defeated in a useful one-turn mile at Churchill, and he is a major late threat if ready to deliver his best.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Warrior's Charge;Geroux;Cox;5-2

2 Lone Rock;Vazquez;Diodoro;8-5

4 Title Ready;Hernandez;Stewart;9-2

1 Huge Bigly;Gutierrez;Ortiz;6-1

6 Thomas Shelby;Cohen;Diodoro;8-1

3 Beau Luminairie;Santana;Brisset;6-1

5 Tenfold;Contreras;Asmussen;6-1

10 Purse $84,000, 1 1/16 miles, 2-year-olds, maiden special weight

CALL ME JAMAL** has shown sprinter's speed in two fourth-place finishes at Churchill, and he is likely to control the pace and is also treated with Lasix for the first time. QUICK TO BLAME finished third racing a one-turn mile in his debut at Louisville, and he is certainly bred to improve around two turns. CHILENO contested the pace throughout in a second-place route effort at Churchill, and he has an experience edge over most of today's rivals.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Call Me Jamal;Franco;Puhich;8-1

5 Quick to Blame;Geroux;Cox;3-1

12 Chileno;Vazquez;Asmussen;7-2

6 Ethereal Road;Contreras;Lukas;12-1

7 Curly Tail;Court;Stewart;8-1

11 Seven Flat;Cabrera;Moquett;8-1

1 Bon Bueno;Santana;Sharp;5-1

9 Jim and Jim;Bailey;Haran;15-1

8 Group Eighteen;Hiraldo;Williamson;20-1

10 Mistical Curlin;Hernandez;McPeek;6-1

13 Fully Connected;Contreras;Asmussen;8-1

14 Maximum Impact;Jordan;Cash;10-1

3 Coastal Chaos;Canchari;Cash;15-1

2 Mountain Pine;Garcia;Ortiz;15-1