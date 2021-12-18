BOYS

BENTONVILLE WEST 80, TEXARKANA, TEXAS 53 Tucker Anderson dominated inside with 25 points as West (7-1) won for the second night in a row at the Bryant Classic. Cade Packnett chimed in with 21 points and Riley Buccino had 14 points for the Wolverines.

BRYANT 64, EL DORADO 31 Three players landed in double figures, led by Khasen Robinson’s 13 points, as Bryant (6-2) rebounded from Thursday’s loss with a mercy-rule victory in its classic. Gabe George had 12 points and four steals, while Cairon Allen added 10 points and six rebounds for the Hornets. Drake Fowler provided 9 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals for Bryant as well.

DUMAS 57, CROSSETT 33 Mike Red-dick’s 24 points staked Dumas (9-0) to its ninth win in as many games. Tommy Reddick also had 11 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds for the Bobcats.

FARMINGTON 50, BERRYVILLE 41 Layne Taylor scored 35 points to carry Farmington (10-1, 1-0 4A-1) to a bounce back win after losing Tuesday against Siloam Springs. Kade Davidson supplied 16 points and Weston Teague delivered 11 points for Berryville (7-4, 0-1).

FAYETTEVILLE 62, JACKSONVILLE 53 A 19-point night from Landon Glasper steered Fayetteville (5-2), which led 32-18 at halftime. Mason Simpson ended with 11 points for the Bulldogs.

HAMBURG 60, HERMITAGE 32 Bodie Bowden completed his huge night with 27 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals for Hamburg (2-5) in its win. Zion Stewart had 14 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals, while Jeremiah Jenkins totaled nine points and six rebounds for the Lions.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 57, BENTONVILLE 49 Annor Boateng had 20 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for Central (5-2), which rallied after trailing 43-39 entering the fourth quarter. Gavin Snyder added 9 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals for Central. Abel Hutchinson scored 14 while Jaylen Lee and Caden Miller both tallied 10 points each for Bentonville (5-3).

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 66, NEMO VISTA 64 Kyler Chapman and Dakota Walls both had stout efforts in push Mount Vernon-Enola (8-8, 4-2 1A-4) in a close contest. Chapman scored 27 points and Walls added 15 points for the Warhawks.

GIRLS

BENTON 62, SEARCY 38 Wesleigh Ferguson scored 23 points, while Alyssa Houston finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds as Benton (8-2) earned a road victory over Searcy (2-8). Houston also had four steals for the Lady Panthers. Benton took control early, leading 22-4 after one quarter and extended its lead to 33-14 at halftime.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 70, KIRBY 35 Riley Bryant finished with 22 points and Livian Burton scored 20 points as Central Arkansas Christian (6-5) doubled up its opponents. Ava Knoedl added 11 points for the Lady Mustangs.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 58, MAUMELLE CHARTER 20 Mallory Malone led a spirited effort with 16 points as Conway Christian (4-7, 1-3 2A-5) ended a three-game skid. Josie Williams had 13 points and Brooklyn Pratt scored nine points for the Lady Eagles.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 59, SHERIDAN 24 Ashauni Corley led with a game-high 20 points in a dominant outing for Episcopal Collegiate (7-4). Avery Marsh had 19 points and Jalie Tritt added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.

FARMINGTON 62, BERRYVILLE 26 Jenna Lawrence scored 18 points in an overwhelming victory for Farmington (12-0, 1-0 4A-1), which led 29-10 at halftime. Carson Dillard had 15 points and Megan Hernandez followed with 10 points for the Lady Cardinals.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 44, NEMO VISTA 19 Dessie McCarty tossed in 20 points as Mount Vernon-Enola (17-1, 6-0 1A-4) rolled to its 17th consecutive victory. Marlee Roby had 10 points for the Lady Warhawks. Kailynn Garis scored nine points for Nemo Vista (11-5, 3-3).

NETTLETON 53, LAKE HAMILTON 35 Briley Pena paced Nettleton (11-1) with 21 points in a home nonconference victory .

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 66, GREENWOOD 64, OT Jemya Brown scored 21 points as North Little Rock (8-1) won its seventh game in a row. April Edwards had 13 points and Amauri Williams ended with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Charging Wildcats. Jasirae Vick also had 12 points. Madison Cartright finished with 26 points and nine rebounds for Greenwood (6-3), which has lost its past two games. Carley Sexton ended with 13 points while Abby Summitt and Anna Trusty both scored 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

OZARK 47, HEBER SPRINGS 35 Briley Burns made five three-pointers and tallied 23 points as Ozark (8-3, 1-0 4A-4) won for the fourth time in its past five games.

ROGERS HERITAGE 72, VAN BUREN 48 Carlee Casteel buried seven three-point baskets and ended with 29 points for Rogers Heritage (7-2), which won its third straight game.

WONDERVIEW 60, BRADFORD 17 D’Asia Simpson hit all five of her three-point attempts and scored 15 points in a rout for Wonderview (15-3). Abbigail Baker chipped in with 13 points for the Lady Daredevils, who’ve won four games in a row.

THURSDAY’S LATE ROUNDUPS

BOYS

WONDERVIEW 77, BRINKLEY 46 It was Sam Reynolds’ 32 points that opened a path for Wonderview (18-0) to nab a 31-point blowout. Caleb Squires added 24 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for the Daredevils.

GIRLS

WONDERVIEW 42, BRINKLEY 31 Jaylyn Scroggins had a season-high 19 points to steer Wonderview (15-3) to a fourth consecutive victory. Abbigail Baker came up with 14 points for the Lady Daredevils.