Russia releases NATO, U.S. security demands





MOSCOW -- Russia on Friday spelled out its demands for new security guarantees from the United States and NATO, seeking pledges that would halt NATO's eastward expansion and block U.S. military ties with former Soviet states.

The proposals, which were submitted to the U.S. and its allies earlier this week, also call for a ban on sending U.S. and Russian warships and aircraft to areas from where they can strike each other's territory, along with a halt to NATO military drills near Russia.

The demand for a written guarantee that Ukraine won't be offered membership already has been rejected by the West, which said Moscow doesn't have a say in NATO's enlargement.

NATO's secretary-general emphasized Friday that any security talks with Moscow would need to take into account NATO concerns and involve Ukraine and other partners. The White House similarly said it's discussing the proposals with U.S. allies and partners, but noted that all countries have the right to determine their future without outside interference.

The publication of the demands -- contained in a proposed Russia-U.S. security treaty and a security agreement between Moscow and NATO -- comes amid tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has raised fears of an invasion. Moscow has denied that it has plans to attack its neighbor but wants legal guarantees precluding NATO expansion and deploying weapons there.

Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, amplified the pressure from Moscow, calling for urgent action to begin talks immediately.

"There is no readiness to even enter into negotiations from the other side, but let's see what happens next," he said.

A senior U.S. official said some of the Russian proposals are part of an arms control agenda between Moscow and Washington, while some other issues, such as transparency and deconfliction, concern all 57 members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, including Ukraine and Georgia.

The official said the United States will not compromise on key principles upon which European security is built, including the right of all countries "to decide their own future and their own foreign policy, free from outside interference."

"There are some things in those documents that the Russians know will be unacceptable. You know, they know that," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive diplomatic matter. "But there are other things that we are prepared to work with and merit some discussion."

The official did not give details about what could be on the table for negotiations, but issues such as weapons deployments and military exercises have been part of previous talks between Washington and Moscow.

President Vladimir Putin raised the demand for security guarantees in last week's video call with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden warned Putin that Russia would face tough new sanctions in the case of a military escalation against Ukraine. The European Union is also debating possible new sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.

2014 ANNEXATION

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and shortly after cast its support behind a separatist rebellion in the country's east. More than seven years of fighting has killed over 14,000 people and devastated Ukraine's industrial heartland, known as the Donbas.

The Russian demands would oblige Washington and its allies to pledge to halt NATO's eastward expansion to include other ex-Soviet republics and rescind a 2008 promise of membership to Ukraine and Georgia. The alliance already has firmly rejected that demand from Moscow.

Moscow's documents also would preclude the U.S. and other NATO allies from conducting any military activities in Ukraine, other countries of Eastern Europe and ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus and in Central Asia.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on Moscow's proposals by emphasizing that it's up to the alliance and Ukraine to discuss NATO membership prospects and its military cooperation with other countries.

"The Russian aggression and the current Russian escalation along the Ukrainian border and on the occupied territories is now the main problem for the Euro-Atlantic security," said its spokesman Oleg Nikolenko.

The United States is hoping to see a Christmastime cease-fire in Ukraine's conflict with Russia-backed separatists, as well as another prisoner exchange, the senior administration official said.

The senior Biden administration official also expressed concern "about Russia's increasingly harsh rhetoric and pushing a false narrative that Ukraine is somehow seeking to provoke a conflict with Russia."

"There is no aggressive action on the part of the Ukrainians," the official noted.

The Russian proposal also ups the ante by putting a new demand to roll back NATO military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe, stating that the parties agree not to send any troops to areas where they hadn't been present in 1997 -- before NATO's eastward expansion started -- except for exceptional situations of mutual consent.

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic joined NATO in 1999, followed in 2004 by Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and the former Soviet republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. In the following years, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro and North Macedonia also became members, bringing NATO membership to 30 nations.

Moscow has long complained about patrol flights by U.S. strategic bombers near Russia's borders and the deployment of U.S. and NATO warships to the Black Sea, describing them as destabilizing and provocative.

Russia's draft envisages a pledge not to station intermediate-range missiles in areas where they can strike the other party's territory, a clause that follows the U.S. and Russian withdrawal from a Cold War-era pact banning such weapons.

The Russian draft also calls for a ban on the deployment of U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of other countries -- a repeat of Moscow's longtime push for the U.S. to withdraw its nuclear weapons from Europe.

Dmitri Trenin, the director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, noted that the publication of the Russian demands signals that the Kremlin considers their acceptance by the West unlikely.

"This logically means that Russia will have to assure its security single-handedly" using military-technical means, he said on Twitter.

Moscow wants the U.S. to start talks immediately on the proposals in Geneva, he told reporters.

NATO RESPONSE

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had received the Russian documents, and noted that any dialogue with Moscow "would also need to address NATO's concerns about Russia's actions, be based on core principles and documents of European security, and take place in consultation with NATO's European partners, such as Ukraine."

He added that the 30 NATO countries "have made clear that should Russia take concrete steps to reduce tensions, we are prepared to work on strengthening confidence-building measures."

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the administration is ready to discuss Moscow's concerns about NATO in talks with Russian officials, but emphasized that Washington is committed to the "principle of nothing about you without you" in shaping policy that impacts European allies.

"We're approaching the broader question of diplomacy with Russia from the point of view that ... meaningful progress at the negotiating table, of course, will have to take place in a context of de-escalation rather than escalation," Sullivan said at the event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations. He added "that it's very difficult to see agreements getting consummated if we're continuing to see an escalatory cycle."

"We've had a dialogue with Russia on European security issues for the last 20 years," Sullivan told an audience at the Council on Foreign Relations. "We had it with the Soviet Union for decades before that."

That process "has sometimes produced progress, sometimes produced deadlock," he said, noting that the United States planned "to put on the table our concern with Russian activities that we believe harm our interests and values."

He declined to say if the United States was willing to provide Ukraine with more powerful defensive weapons, saying a $450 million arms and security package is already in place. He said the pipeline was already so full there is a question of "absorptive capacity."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted that strategic security talks with Moscow go back decades, saying that "there's no reason we can't do that moving forward to reduce instability, but we're going to do that in partnership and coordination with our European allies and partners."

"We will not compromise the key principles on which European security is built, including that all countries have the right to decide their own future and foreign policy free from the outside interference," Psaki said.

Moscow's draft also calls for efforts to reduce the risk of incidents involving Russia and NATO warships and aircraft, primarily in the Baltic and the Black seas, increase the transparency of military drills and other confidence-building measures.

In an interview with The Washington Post on Friday in Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba questioned why Russia released its proposals to the public.

"Does it understand that these initiatives are not feasible, and therefore they do not expect any positive reaction from the United States, or do they want to turn these negotiations into a big PR campaign?" Kuleba asked.

He added that Russia's effort to dictate Ukraine's relationship with Western powers is "out of the question," and he expects NATO and the United States to flatly reject it. "I mean, the very idea is embarrassing," he added. "So I don't think that either the United States or NATO will actually accept it in principle."

Information for this article was contributed by Vladimir Isachenkov, Lorne Cook, Darlene Superville, Ellen Knickmeyer, Aamer Madhani and Yuras Karmanau of The Associated Press; by Andrew E. Kramer and Steven Erlanger of The New York Times; and by Robyn Dixon, Paul Sonne, Isabelle Khurshudyan and Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, gestures toward Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)



In this image taken from video and released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian army's self-propelled howitzers fire during military drills near Orenburg in the Urals, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has drawn Ukrainian and Western concerns of a possible invasion but Moscow has denied planning to invade its neighbor. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)



FILE - In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, a view of the joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus Zapad-2021 at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. A Russian troop buildup near Ukraine has fueled Ukrainian and Western fears of an invasion, but Moscow has denied planning such an attack. (Vadim Savitskiy/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)



FILE - Members of the US Army's 1st Armoured Battalion of the 9th Regiment, 1st Division from Fort Hood in Texas prepare to unload Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles from rail cars as they arrive at the Pabrade railway station some 50 km (31 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. NATO responded to Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula by beefing up alliance forces and conducting drills on the territories of its easternmost members _ the maneuvers the Kremlin described as a security threat. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)



FILE - U.S President Joe Biden, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter the 'Villa la Grange' during their meeting in Geneva, Switzerland in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. In a video call last week, Biden warned Putin of "severe consequences" if Russia invades Ukraine, but promised to hold consultations to address Russian security concerns. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)



FILE - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of delegation Sergey Ryabkov attends a Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) conference in Beijing of the UN Security Council's five permanent members (P5) China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, China, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Ryabkov outlined Moscow's demands for security guarantees excluding NATO's membership for Ukraine and other Russian neighbors and the deployments of weapons there. (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File)







Military vehicles from Poland, Italy, Canada and United States take part in NATO military exercises in Kadaga, Latvia, on Sept. 13. (AP/Roman Koksarov, File)





