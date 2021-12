Construction crews will temporarily close some lanes overnight on the Interstate 430 bridge, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, workers will close the northbound middle and outside lanes of I-430 from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday between Maumelle Boulevard and Cantrell Road so that they can install overhead sign structures, the department said in a news release.

Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will control traffic.