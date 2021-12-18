State joblessness rate falls to 3.4%





Unemployment continues to improve in Arkansas with the state reporting Friday that the joblessness rate tumbled to 3.4% in November, down from 3.7% in October. The state's unemployment rate also continues to best the nation overall, with U.S. unemployment at 4.2% in November.

The state's labor force increased 583 in November and reports showed 4,764 more Arkansans employed and 4,181 fewer unemployed during the month.

Unemployment dropped three-tenths of a point for the second month in a row, a significant trend that indicates jobs are coming back, said Michael Pakko, chief economist at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute.

"This is the second report in a row that's really strong," Pakko said Friday. "I think this is a result of the economy getting more back to normal."

Moreover, Pakko noted the number of unemployed for the month, 46,351, was the lowest total in recorded history going back to 1976. And the November rate of 3.4% also ties a record low for the same monthly rate posted in April and May of 2019.

Friday's report from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services noted that 49,366 more Arkansas have jobs compared with November 2020.

Non-farm payroll jobs in Arkansas rose 5,200 in November from October to total nearly 1.3 million. Gains were posted in eight major industry sectors, with the largest increase of 3,700 jobs coming in the trade, transportation and utilities sector.

"What I like about the report is that we're seeing growth in the right areas," Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said, pointing to year-over-year increases in key sectors such as manufacturing and professional and business services, among others.

Manufacturing has gained 5,800 jobs since November 2020 while professional and business services added 11,100.

Jobs in those areas are increasing and provide the stability the state needs to continue building momentum, Preston said.

"Those areas are not setting the world on fire by any means but we are getting continued steady growth there," Preston added. "Those key areas are coming back."

The two sectors also posted month-to-month gains, with professional and business services increasing by 2,000 jobs from October to November and manufacturing added 300 jobs in the same period.

Those sectors are higher paying and generally provide long-term employment opportunities. "Those are the kinds of jobs that give us diversity and they're going to stay here for a while," Preston added.

Though not a huge gain, the labor pool improved with 583 more Arkansans returning to look for work. The area has been a concern for several months as labor force participation declined steadily. The movement is encouraging, Preston said. "We are seeing some growth and, slowly but surely, people are coming back into the workforce," he added.

In November, educational and health services added 1,500 jobs and government increased by 1,200 jobs. The leisure and hospitality sector suffered the most, dropping 2,000 jobs from October to November. Construction decreased by 1,900, a decline that typically occurs this time of year as the weather gets colder.

Statewide unemployment is more than one point lower than when the year opened with a January joblessness rate of 4.6%. A year ago in November, unemployment was at 5.3%. Arkansas has posted five consecutive months of falling unemployment since the rate remained flat for four straight months, from March-June, at 4.4%.







