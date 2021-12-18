Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Events of 2020

Today at 1:31 a.m.

1. This man became the Democratic presidential nominee.

2. This horrific pandemic broke out.

3. This Los Angeles Lakers player was killed in a helicopter crash.

4. This long-time host of "Jeopardy" died.

5. The police-involved killing of this man sparked demonstrations across the world.

6. This prince quit the royal family.

7. She was chosen as the Democratic vice presidential candidate.

8. This disgraced Hollywood kingmaker was convicted of rape.

9. A massive explosion killed many people in this capital city of Lebanon.

ANSWERS:

1. Joe Biden

2. Covid-19 pandemic

3. Kobe Bryant

4. Alex Trebek

5. George Floyd

6. Prince Harry

7. Kamala Harris

8. Harvey Weinstein

9. Beirut

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Events of 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT