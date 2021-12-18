Super Quiz: Events of 2020

1. This man became the Democratic presidential nominee.

2. This horrific pandemic broke out.

3. This Los Angeles Lakers player was killed in a helicopter crash.

4. This long-time host of "Jeopardy" died.

5. The police-involved killing of this man sparked demonstrations across the world.

6. This prince quit the royal family.

7. She was chosen as the Democratic vice presidential candidate.

8. This disgraced Hollywood kingmaker was convicted of rape.

9. A massive explosion killed many people in this capital city of Lebanon.

ANSWERS:

1. Joe Biden

2. Covid-19 pandemic

3. Kobe Bryant

4. Alex Trebek

5. George Floyd

6. Prince Harry

7. Kamala Harris

8. Harvey Weinstein

9. Beirut