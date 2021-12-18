Today’s state divisioni men’s games

Ecclesia College at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff RECORDS UAPB 1-11; Ecclesia 6-5 SERIES First meeting TV None RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Ecclesia

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

F Zachary McGee, 6-7, So. 13.7 4.1

F Wisdom Kowouto, 6-7, Fr. 5.0 5.8

G Jaquan Dotson, 6-4, Jr. 16.6 8.3

G Meron Ghebreyesus, 6-2, Jr. 17.9 3.7

G Joey Gilbert, 6-1, Jr. 4.9 3.6

COACH Joseph Flegler (6-5 in first season at Ecclesia and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So. 11.7 3.5

G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr. 13.9 1.9

G Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr. 9.8 2.3

F Brandon Brown, 6-5, Jr. 9.8 8.1

F Alvin Stredic, 6-8, Jr. 1.0 2.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (1-11 in first season at UAPB and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB Ecclesia

60.7 Points for 86.2

82.3 Points against 82.0

-11.6 Rebound margin 0.8

-2.1 Turnover margin 0.4

38.1 FG pct. 45.7

28.1 3-pt pct. 36.6

72.3 FT pct. 66.7

CHALK TALK Ecclesia hasn’t played since losing to Central Christian College 83-73 on Dec. 6. The Royals also lost to Central Christian in their season opener in late October. … UAPB shot 30.8% from the field in its previous game against Texas, which is its worst shooting performance since it hit 29.8% of its field goals on Nov. 14 against Wyoming. … The Golden Lions are looking to snap a four-game losing streak before they open Southwestern Athletic Conference play on Jan 3 against Alabama A&M.

— Erick Taylor

Central Arkansas at Missouri State

WHEN 7 p.m. today WHERE JQH Arena, Springfield, Mo. RECORDS UCA 1-8; Missouri State 7-4 SERIES Mo. State leads 1-0

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G/F Darious Hall, 6-7, Jr. 12.2 6.6

G Collin Cooper 6-2, So. 9.8 1.9

F Jared Chatham 6-8, Sr. 5.9 4.3

G Camren Hunter 6-3, Fr. 11.2 4.2

F Jaxson Baker 6-7, So. 4.2 2.2

COACH Anthony Boone (15-40 in second season at UCA and overall)

Missouri State

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

F Gaige Prim, 6-9, Sr. 16.4 9.2

G/F Donovan Clary, 6-8, Jr. 7.4 5.6

G Lu’cye Patterson, 6-1, So. 5.7 1.9

G Ja’Monta Black, 6-4, Jr. 10.2 3.1

G Isiaih Mosley, 6-5, Jr. 16.6 5.2

COACH Dana Ford (56-44 in fourth season at Mo. State; 113-109 in eighth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA Mo. State

63.2 Points for 77.8

85.6 Points against 67.5

-9.1 Rebound margin 2.9

-4.3 Turnover margin 1.1

40.1 FG pct. 47.3

27.8 3-pt pct. 37.3

68.3 FT pct. 79.5

CHALK TALK UCA is looking to snap a five-game losing streak. Its last win came on Nov. 20 against Oral Roberts, 70-67 at the Farris Center in Conway. … The last time UCA and Missouri State played was 11 years ago, on Dec. 4 2010, with Missouri State winning 101-61. … UCA hasn’t played in two weeks, as its game against UALR on Dec. 14 was postponed. … UCA Darious Hall is coming off a career-high performance, in which he scored 30 points against Arkansas State in a 95-82 loss on Dec. 4.

— Adam Cole