The world in brief: Typhoon Rai kills 12 people in Philippines





Typhoon Rai kills 12 people in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- A powerful typhoon that battered the central Philippines left at least 12 people dead in floods that trapped residents on roofs and damaged buildings, including a hotel and an airport, officials said.

Typhoon Rai slightly weakened after slamming ashore Thursday on the country's southeastern coast but still packed destructive and deadly winds of 93 miles per hour and gusts of up to 127 mph.

Officials were assessing the damage and casualties wrought by one of the strongest typhoons to hit the country in recent years, but said efforts were hampered by widespread power outages, downed communications and roads clogged with fallen trees and debris.

Mayor Jerry Trenas of central Iloilo City told The Associated Press at least one resident was killed when she was hit by a cluster of bamboo blown down by the storm on her hut.

Eleven other people died, mostly after being hit by fallen trees, collapsed walls and ceilings and debris, and seven villagers were missing, Ricardo Jalad, who heads the government's disaster-response agency, told President Rodrigo Duterte in a televised meeting.

A large number of houses and buildings, including an airport and a hotel, were damaged by the wind or inundated by floodwaters, officials said. At least 62 cities and towns either lost power entirely or were experiencing disruptions.

Japanese police probing fatal clinic fire

OSAKA, Japan -- A fire that spread from a fourth-floor mental clinic in an eight-story building in downtown Osaka in western Japan on Friday left 24 dead in what police were investigating as a possible case of arson and murder.

Police were searching for a man in his 50s to 60s who witnesses saw carrying a paper bag from which an unidentified liquid was dripping. He may have been among the 24 dead, or is one of the three people who were resuscitated and remain in serious conditions, or may have fled, a police investigator said on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.

Fire officials who reached the building in the major business, shopping and entertainment area of Kitashinchi in Osaka found 27 people in a state of cardiac arrest, said Osaka fire department official Akira Kishimoto.

One woman was conscious and brought down by an aerial ladder from a window on the sixth floor and was being treated in a hospital, he said. Later Friday, 24 people were pronounced dead, the fire department said.

In Japan, the authorities customarily describe those without vital signs as being in "shinpai teishi," or a state of cardiac and pulmonary arrest, and do not confirm deaths until they are pronounced at hospitals and other necessary procedures are done.

Osaka police earlier said they were working to determine whether the fire was caused by arson. They later set up a team at the prefectural police headquarters, a sign they strongly suspect arson and murder.

Workers injured in Russian ship fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A Russian warship under construction at a shipyard in St. Petersburg caught fire Friday, leaving at least three workers injured.

The Agile corvette being built at the Northern Shipyard was completely engulfed by flames, and nearly 170 firefighters were taking part in efforts to extinguish the blaze that sent massive plumes of smoke over Russia's second-largest city.

Local authorities said three workers were injured, with two of them requiring hospitalization.

An official panel has been created to investigate the cause of the fire, which wasn't immediately known.

The corvette is the latest in a series of such ships built at the shipyard. It was set to be commissioned by the navy late next year.

British suspect held in ship collision

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A British national has been ordered to be held in pretrial custody suspected of being drunk on the British freighter that collided with a Danish freighter off southern Sweden earlier this week, leaving one person dead and one missing.

The man was a crew member on the Scot Carrier that collided Monday with Danish-flagged Karin Hoej, causing the latter to capsize. One person was later found dead inside the hull and another is missing. The predawn collision happened in foggy weather.

The Malmo District Court in southern Sweden on Thursday formally arrested the Briton, who wasn't named. He is suspected of aggravated sea drunkenness, aggravated negligence in maritime traffic and causing another person's death.

The man in his 30s has acknowledged negligence. But his defense lawyer, Fredrik Kjellin, said his client denies causing another person's death in aggravated circumstances.

Earlier this week, the British shipping company said the Scot Carrier crew was tested for drugs and alcohol after the collision and "two crew members exceeded the limit." It wasn't clear whether they were referring to the Briton or other crew members.

A Croatian crew member who is suspected of "gross sea drunkenness" was briefly detained but was later released Wednesday. He was born in 1965.





In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a girl stands inside a damaged structure caused by Typhoon Rai at the airport in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)



A man stands beside damaged homes along a swollen river due to Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)



In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, residents stand under a damaged structure caused by Typhoon Rai at the airport in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)



Debris is scattered over damaged homes from Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)



A boy walks along muddy waters due to Typhoon Rai at their village in Talisay city, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)



This aerial photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard shows damaged houses caused by Typhoon Rai in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)



In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a damaged structure caused by Typhoon Rai at the airport in Siargao island, Surigao del Norte province, southern Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)



A man carries pails beside damaged homes due to Typhoon Rai in Talisay, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)



A man sits beside remnants of damaged homes in Talisay city, Cebu province, central Philippines on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. A strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods that trapped residents on roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught, officials said. (AP Photo/Jay Labra)











Gallery: Aftermath of Typhoon Rai







