U.S. health experts favor 'test-to-stay' policies in schools





NEW YORK -- U.S. health officials are endorsing "test-to-stay" policies that allow close contacts of students infected with the coronavirus to remain in classrooms if they test negative.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released two studies that show the effectiveness of what's known as "test-to-stay." School districts across the country have tried this strategy, though it is not widely used.

"These studies demonstrate that test-to-stay works to keep unvaccinated children in school safely," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters Friday.

She called it "a promising and now proven practice."

CDC's official guidance for schools has been that when someone in a school tests positive for covid-19 infection, those who were deemed to be in close contact should stay out of school, in home quarantine, for 10 days.

Hundreds of schools have adopted test-to-stay policies, and several states have funded statewide test-to-stay policies to prevent students from spending long stretches away from school. The CDC studied test-to-stay alternative programs in Lake County, Ill., and Los Angeles County.

Quarantines of students have been controversial because they interrupt learning as schools are laboring to make up for months of often substandard remote education. They also force many parents to scramble for child care at the last minute. With positive cases rising, the number of children in quarantine has also been climbing quickly.













Education Secretary Miguel Cardona welcomed the news, particularly in light of evidence of the harm caused by remote schooling. "Schools across the country must do everything possible to keep students safe and ensure that they are able to access high-quality, in-person instruction safely in their schools," he said Friday.

But test-to-stay requires significant resources. There is a shortage of the rapid tests used by schools. And these programs require school personnel to administer the tests, something not every school district is able to muster.

Walensky said the CDC would update its materials to help schools and parents implement this approach. However, in the face of rising case counts and concerns that all districts cannot mount a test-to-stay program, the agency opted against updating its formal guidance to schools to recommend a switch to test-to-stay.

That guidance still recommends that unvaccinated students who come into close contact with a person who has the virus should quarantine for seven to 14 days after exposure.

The two new studies, published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, looked at how test-to-stay was implemented this fall.

In both cases, Walensky noted, students wore masks. Close contacts of the people who tested positive were monitored for symptoms and told to stay home if they became sick. Contacts who came back to school were regularly tested -- at least twice over the seven days after exposure.













In Los Angeles County, about half of the 78 school districts, which include 21% of the county's schools, used test-to-stay instead of quarantine this fall. In those schools, there were 20 outbreaks identified, but transmission was no higher than before the program was adopted.

Students in county schools using quarantine, including the largest district, Los Angeles Unified, lost a total of more than 92,000 in-person school days, where students in test-to-stay programs lost none.

PEDIATRIC SHOTS

Also Friday, Pfizer said it was changing plans and testing three doses of its covid-19 vaccine in babies and preschoolers after the usual two shots didn't appear strong enough for some of the children.

Pfizer announced the change after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn't have as strong an immune response as expected to the very low-dose shots the company is testing in the youngest children.

It's disappointing news for families eager to vaccinate their tots. Pfizer had expected data on how well the vaccines were working in children under age 5 by year's end, and it's not clear how long the change will delay a final answer.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said if the three-dose study is successful, they plan to apply for emergency authorization sometime in the first half of 2022.

A kid-sized version of Pfizer's vaccine already is available for 5- to 11-year-olds. It's a third of the dose given to everyone else 12 and older.

For children younger than 5 years old, Pfizer is testing an even smaller dose, just 3 micrograms or one-tenth of the adult dose.













Researchers analyzed a subset of youngsters in the study a month after their second doses to see if the tots developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies that were similar to teens and young adults who get the regular shots.

The very low-dose shots appeared to work in youngsters under age 2, who produced similar antibody levels. But the immune response in 2- to 4-year-olds was lower than the study required, Pfizer vaccine research chief Kathrin Jansen said Friday in a call with investors.

Rather than trying a higher-dose shot for the preschoolers, Pfizer decided to expand the study to evaluate three of the very low-dose shots in all of the study participants -- from 6 months up to age 5. That third shot will come at least two months after the youngsters' second dose.

No safety concerns have been spotted in the study, the companies said.

Jansen cited other data showing a booster shot for people 16 and older restores strong protection, a jump in immunity that scientists hope also will help fend off the new omicron variant.

The companies also are preparing to test a booster for 5- to 11-year-olds, who are just now getting their two-dose vaccinations. And they are testing different dose options for teen boosters.

Jansen said if the additional pediatric testing is successful, "we would have a consistent three-dose vaccine approach for all ages."

MEASURES FATIGUE

As a fatigued public grows increasingly resistant to measures aimed at controlling the virus, this week, Princeton, Cornell and New York universities have canceled events or moved final exams from the classroom to online.

Exactly one year after the United States kicked off its vaccination campaign against covid-19, cases are surging again as the country cobbles together a response.

Colleges are moving finals online. Offices are putting reopening plans on pause. Cities are instituting mask mandates.

About 120,000 coronavirus cases are being identified each day in the U.S. -- up from 80,000 a few weeks ago.

Contagion is expected to worsen as falling temperatures produce more indoor gatherings. Several hospitals in the Midwest and Northeast, the places hardest hit, are already nearing capacity.

The big unknown this time is omicron, the variant that was first detected last month in South Africa and is spreading around the world so rapidly that experts believe it could overtake delta as the dominant strain this winter.

Federal officials said omicron accounts for just 3% of new cases nationwide, though that figure is 13% in New York and New Jersey.

Pop-up covid-19 testing sites have appeared in Washington Square Park by the university.

New infections in the city are at their highest level since the spring. Broadway shows have had little choice but to cancel performances, because cast members are getting sick.

In the Midwest, overwhelmed hospitals are making desperate pleas for residents to wear masks and get vaccinated.

"We're heartbroken. We're overwhelmed," said an advertisement that the Mayo Clinic placed in Minnesota newspapers. "Our emergency departments are overfilled and we have patients in every bed. Now an ominous question looms: Will you be able to get care from your local community hospital without delay? Today, that is uncertain."

In Michigan, infections and hospital admissions are close to the highest they've been during the pandemic.

Experts said this is not the time for the country to become less cautious, pointing to the rise of the delta variant over the summer to illustrate the potential cost.

But they also acknowledged that Americans have little appetite for a new round of lockdowns, closures and curfews.

"When you've been told so many times to worry, and to change your behavior, you have a certain numbness on the part of the public," said Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University's law school. "You have a sense that this is just destiny, and that there's nothing we can do about it."

Experts are predicting that the omicron variant will become dominant in the United States as soon as January.

"Early data suggests that omicron is more transmissible than delta, with a doubling time of about two days," Walensky said Thursday.

What's less clear is whether omicron is more dangerous than other variants in terms of hospitalizations and deaths.

Gostin said that even if the variant is milder, the sheer number of cases could overwhelm hospitals and lead to more deaths than the delta variant.

"That's the law of numbers, even with a smaller percentage progressing to serious illness," he said. "We might be headed back to the old days of flattening the curve."

The top White House pandemic adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, pleaded Thursday with Americans to get vaccinated. Studies have shown that vaccination followed by a booster shot provides the greatest protection against the new variant, he said.

While 61% of Americans are fully vaccinated, just 27% have gotten boosters.

"When you look at the pace of the infections now, things will get worse as we go into the depth of the winter," Fauci said. "And with omicron breathing down our back, things could get really bad, particularly for the unvaccinated."

Still, Thomas Denny, chief operating officer of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, said it would be a mistake to rely solely on vaccines. He recommended masking, social distancing and proper ventilation at family gatherings, especially if elderly people are in attendance.

"This variant has thrown us a curveball at the worst possible time," he said. "Every family has to decide what's the norm for them -- what they're comfortable accepting."

Information for this article was contributed by Laura Meckler of The Washington Post; by Mike Stobbe and Lauran Neergaard of The Associated Press; and by Jaweed Kaleem, Kurtis Lee and Emily Baumgaertner of the Los Angeles Times (TNS).





Jainer Munoz, a Venezuelan doctor working as a nurse as he studies for his U.S. medical license, runs rapid PCR tests on nasal swabs Friday at a testing center run by Nomi Health inside Miami International Airport. Nomi nurses said demand for tests and positivity rates have risen significantly since Thanksgiving.










