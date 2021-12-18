Walmart GoLocal, Chico's team up

Walmart Inc.'s delivery-as-a-service platform, Walmart GoLocal, is now a delivery option for customers of women's clothier Chico's FAS in several markets.

Florida-based Chico's FAS owns three fashion brands -- Chico's, Soma and White House Black Market.

Currently available to Chico's FAS customers in cities including Chicago and Fort Myers, Fla., the service will expand to its brands' stores in other markets next year, Walmart said in a news release.

Walmart GoLocal, which debuted in August, uses Walmart's prodigious logistics capacity to offer customized, same-day delivery to businesses of all sizes at competitive pricing.

As a "white-label" service, Walmart GoLocal uses delivery vehicles that aren't marked with Walmart's familiar yellow "spark" logo. Its delivery modes include Walmart's Spark Driver platform, electric vans, drones and autonomous vehicles.

The Bentonville-based retailer said it already has contractual agreements with national companies such as Home Depot and Sam's Club. Walmart GoLocal is part of the company's strategy to diversity its revenue streams, the company said.