West gets hot, propels Trojans

John Stanton Classic

At Conway

Friday’s games

Hot Springs 62, Vilonia 55

Russellville 62, Conway 44

Maumelle 64, Cabot 57

Today’s games

Hot Springs vs. Little Rock Catholic, 11 a.m.

Watson Chapel vs. Russellville, 12:30 p.m.

Conway vs. Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Maumelle vs. Bentonville, 3:30 p.m.

Mills vs. Jonesboro, 5 p.m.

CONWAY -- One simple demand from its head coach was all it took for Hot Springs to finally break free from Vilonia on Friday night.

Jabari West scored 24 of his game-high 29 points in the second half to power Hot Springs to a 62-55 victory during the John Stanton Classic at Buzz Bolding Arena.

West had just a handful of touches in the first half and took just two shots, but it didn't take long for the Trojans to change that in the second half. The senior forward scored the first two times he got the ball in the third quarter to help start an 11-0 run that turned a slim 24-23 lead into a 12-point cushion that Vilonia was unable to overcome.

"We were actually trying to get the ball to [West] in the first half," Hot Springs Coach Ant Lasker said. "We had some miscommunication on some sets and ran some plays wrong that caused him not to get many chances at all. So at halftime, I talked to the guys and basically told them, 'Hey, we going inside.'

"I said, 'We're going to play four out, he's going to follow the ball and we're going to feed him.' That's all we wanted the guys to do. We fed him, and he finished just about every time."

The 6-8 senior, who's already signed to play at George Washington, hit 11 of 12 second-half shot attempts for Hot Springs (4-4), which put a stop to a three-game losing streak. West also added 12 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 assists and 3 steals -- all of which allowed the Trojans to pull away.

Nasir Hannah chimed in with 10 points and Bino Stephens added nine points for Hot Springs.

Jones White scored 21 points for Vilonia (4-5), which was coming off a 56-33 loss to Class 5A No. 1 Jonesboro less than 24 hours earlier. But the Eagles were right with the Trojans until West got going. His dunk with 4:39 to go in the third quarter gave the Trojans a 35-23 advantage. West later had another put-back jam that pushed Hot Springs' lead to 41-27 before Vilonia responded.

Two free throws by Kannon Bartlett jump-started a 7-0 run that sliced the Eagles' deficit in half. Vilonia continued to battle and found themselves within 54-48 by the 2:57 mark of the fourth quarter after a basket from Riley Saddler.

However, West again scored inside on the following trip, then came away with a steal and assist to Devren Brown that stunted the Eagles' final rush.

"We didn't get some foul calls that I thought we should've gotten, but the guys didn't mope or get their heads down," Lasker said. "They continued to battle, attack the basket and put pressure on the defense. That opened things up for Jabari. And he's not a selfish player.

"He found his teammates on the backside a lot, too. We're definitely a much different team when he's out there."

DaShun Spence finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, who were 18 of 36 (50%) from the field. The Trojans went 24 of 44 (54.5%).

RUSSELLVILLE 62, CONWAY 44

The backcourt tandem of Donyae May and Grayson Sims kept Russellville (3-5) in charge in the second half of its victory.

May finished with 21 points while Sims had 20 points for the Cyclones, who were down 23-21 with 4:01 left in the second quarter until they scored the final 11 points of the period to take control. Haynes Vines added 11 points.

Keiron Duncan scored 13 points for Conway (6-2), which got as close as 43-34 in the fourth after trailing by 14 points in the third. But a jumper from May and a four-point play from Sims allowed Russellville to re-establish control.

MAUMELLE 64, CABOT 57

Carl Daughtery Jr. finished with 20 points and seven steals as Maumelle (7-1) staved off a hard charge in the nightcap.

Colby Garland had 19 points and Nico Davillier ended with 12 points for the Hornets, who led 34-26 at halftime and 52-37 in the early stages of the fourth before Cabot (2-6) scratched back.

Jermaine Christopher's running one-hander began a 17-5 run for the Panthers. He scored on another floater with 1:11 to go to cut Maumelle's lead to 55-54. But Davillier scored on the next possession, which began a closing 9-3 rush that enabled the Hornets to hold on.

Braydon Hall scored 13 points and Jarrett Coleman had 11 points for Cabot. Austin King also had 11 points for the Panthers.