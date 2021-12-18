What's the point?

Our pine thicket bureau chief Bryan Hendricks reports that the state of Louisiana has taken a particular step in an attempt to thwart the Chronic Wasting Disease that was recently found on its border with Arkansas:

It has told hunters not to feed or bait deer in Morehouse and Union parishes (which border Arkansas near El Dorado).

We've heard that strategy before. Apparently the theory is to keep deer from concentrating around a food source and infecting one another with the bugs that cause CWD.

But we still don't understand it. What's next? Will the state ban oak trees from dropping acorns on the ground? Which has always been the preferred food source of whitetail deer in these latitudes.

Maybe the ban on feeding deer is just a step to take . . . when you don't know what step to take. And it might show the public that our leaders in the game and fish agencies are doing something, anything. But that doesn't mean it helps one bit.