Young Gravette rider brings home rodeo trophies

GRAVETTE -- Rodeo champions are developed beginning at a young age. Some of the best have been competing since they were first able to sit on a horse.

Twelve-year-old Landyn Kash Perrine, daughter of John and Kelly Wilson Perrine, is one of those who started her training early, and all the hard work appears to have paid off. She competed at this year's American Quarter Horse Association Youth World and brought home a world champion trophy in Level 1 pole bending.

The Youth World is held each year in Oklahoma City. The 2021 event was the largest in Youth World history. Running 11 days, it attracted 5,800 entrants, 284 of which were first-time attendees. Entrants came from 39 states, South Africa, Paraguay, and Saskatchewan, Canada. Landyn was one of 24 entrants from Arkansas this year.

The theme of this year's Youth World was "Make Your Mark." In addition to competing in their rodeo events, the young riders participated in jean-, boot- and stall-decorating contests as well as essay writing and photography competitions. Arkansas riders placed well in the state competitions. They took second place in the stall-decorating contest.

In 2020, Landyn brought home the bronze trophy in Level 1 pole bending, placed 12th in barrel racing and sixth in the stake race. This year she competed only in pole bending and barrels. She took fourth place in barrels. Her time last year in the pole bending event was 21.778, and this year she whittled almost a minute off her time, coming in at 20.785.

Pole bending is Landyn's favorite event, she said. It is a timed event in which horse and rider weave around six poles set in a straight line.

Landyn qualified for the National Little Britches finals the past two years but felt that attending Youth World was a better opportunity for her. She spends a lot of time working hard with her horses, especially her equine partner, a 2005 mare named Harlans Baldy Jo. She is home-schooled and, after she finishes her schoolwork, goes to work at KC Equine Therapy in Gravette. She also trains horses and gives riding lessons.

"Dad and I are super proud of Landyn and her equine partner," says Kelly Perrine, Landyn's mother. "Owning this mare is a dream come true. Landyn deserves to have the best. She works hard every day with her horses. Homeschooling allows her to spend more time doing what she loves. I am super proud of Landyn's work ethic. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for her. Each day she creates a new chapter in her book of life. One day that will be full of funny stories of growing up, life lessons, triumph over tragedy, stories only legends can tell."