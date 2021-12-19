4 Arkansas communities receive funds for water improvements

North Little Rock is among four communities last week to receive funds from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Commission.

The commission approved $47,143,614 for water and wastewater projects serving more than 41,999 people in Pulaski, Newton, Logan and Hot Spring counties, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

North Little Rock Wastewater received a $45 million loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund Program for multiple interceptor rehabilitation projects across the system and the Maumelle to White Oak Diversion project. The current customer base for this project is 40,546.

Marble Falls Sewer Improvement District in Newton County received a $609,614 loan and a $1 million grant from the Water Sewer Solid Waste Fund Program to make sewer improvements and rehabilitate the district's wastewater system and treatment plant. Their current customer base for this project is 24.

Ratcliff, in Logan County, received a $309,000 loan from the Water Development Fund to replace outdated water meters with 643 digital, cellular-read meters, allowing Ratcliff to collect water usage data more efficiently and accurately. Their current customer base for this project is 643.

Perla, in Hot Springs County, received a $225,000 grant through its receiver, Central Arkansas Water, from the Water, Sewer & Solid Waste Fund Program for critical repairs and a study to determine cost for improvements to the Perla water and wastewater systems. The current customer base for this project is 786.