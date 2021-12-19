A Holiday Tradition: Western Arkansas Ballet celebrates 36th 'Nutcracker'

FAQ

‘The Nutcracker’

WHEN — 2 p.m. today, Dec. 19

WHERE — Western Arkansas Ballet performing at ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith

COST — $20-$30

INFO — waballet.org

It is a holiday tradition, beloved by the children who dance in it, the parents and grandparents who come to see it and, says Melissa Schoenfeld, executive artistic director of the Western Arkansas Ballet, River Valley regulars who count on it to kick off the Christmas season.

But "The Nutcracker" dates back far beyond the 36 years it has been presented in Fort Smith. Commissioned by the director of Moscow's Imperial Theatres, Ivan Vsevolozhsky, in 1891, it premiered a week before Christmas 1892. It is based on a story by E.T.A. Hoffmann, set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and tells the tale of a young girl whose Christmas Eve celebration turns magical when a beloved Nutcracker grows to life size and wages war against the Mouse King. Transformed into a Cavalier Prince, he then leads Clara to the Land of Sweets in Act II.

"It's just an enchanting story," says Schoenfeld.

It's also a big one when it's produced by Western Arkansas Ballet. This year's cast includes 110 dancers, some as young as age 6. Auditions are open to anyone with "two or more years of dance or gymnastics, and we generally find a place for everybody," Schoenfeld says. "It takes all of us, parents, volunteers -- we have wonderful volunteers -- it takes all of us to do this. And part of my resume does say 'herding cats!'"

Joining the troupe as this year's Cavalier and Sugar Plum Fairy are Walker Martin and Olivia Powell, both from Diablo Ballet in Walnut Creek, Calif.

Martin was born in Clinton, Okla., trained at the Western Oklahoma Ballet Academy, studied on scholarship at the Joffrey Ballet School and American Ballet Theatre Summer Intensives in New York City, and was named an ABT National Training Scholar from 2009 to 2011. He's danced in the Houston Ballet's "Nutcracker" and, after joining the Oklahoma City Ballet in 2013, danced the role of The Champion Roper in Agnes de Mille's "Rodeo," Mercutio and Benvolio in Robert Mills' "Romeo & Juliet," Hans/The Nutcracker and the Sugar Plum Cavalier in Mills' "The Nutcracker," Puck in Mills' "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Prince Eric in Mills' "The Little Mermaid" and in the title role in Paul Vasterling's "Peter Pan."

A native of the Boston area, Powell received her ballet training from the Boston Ballet School, attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts' dance department and received her BFA with honors at The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts in Hong Kong. She then joined The Alabama Ballet where she performed in works such as George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker."

The common thread of "Nutcracker" experience would come as no surprise to writers Sarah Begley and Julia Lull, who analyzed the success of the ballet in the Dec. 24, 2014, issue of Time magazine.

"When the San Francisco Ballet company performed the first complete version of 'The Nutcracker' in the U.S. on Christmas Eve, 1944, they had no way of knowing that in time it would become as American as leaving the milk and cookies out for Santa," the story read. The reason, posited Miles Hoffman on National Public Radio, was children.

"For thousands and thousands of children [The Nutcracker has] been their first exposure both to ballet and to classical music," he said. Not only are they in the audience but, Time reported, "even more crucially, lots of kids get their first experience performing onstage in 'The Nutcracker,' either in children's or professional performances."

"When your kid's in the show, you've gotta see it -- and you probably have to reserve tickets for the whole extended family, too," Time explained. "[And] that means whether you have a young star or just a young audience member, if you're only going to see one ballet per year, it will probably be 'The Nutcracker.'"

Western Arkansas Ballet, a nonprofit academy and ballet company based in Fort Smith, has been performing “The Nutcracker” for 36 holiday seasons. This year’s cast numbers 110, and the production marks the 33rd year with the company for Executive Artistic Director Melissa Schoenfeld. (Courtesy Photos)

