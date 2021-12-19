Airstrike findings counter military





In the years since American boots on the ground gave way to a war of airstrikes in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, the U.S. military has made a central promise: that precision bombs and drones would kill enemies while minimizing the risks to civilians.

However, recent investigations by The New York Times have undercut that assertion. In September, The Times reported that a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, which U.S. officials said had destroyed a vehicle laden with bombs, had instead killed 10 members of a family.

Last month, The Times reported that dozens of civilians had been killed in a 2019 bombing in Syria that the military had kept from public view.

Now, a Times investigation has found that such instances were not as rare as previously thought.

Drawing on more than 1,300 documents from a Pentagon archive, the investigation reveals that since 2014, the American air war has been plagued by flawed intelligence, rushed and imprecise targeting, and the deaths of thousands of civilians, including children.

In addition to reviewing the military's assessments of reports of civilian casualties -- obtained through Freedom of Information requests and lawsuits against the Defense Department and U.S. Central Command -- Times reporters visited nearly 100 casualty sites in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, and interviewed scores of surviving residents, and current and former U.S. officials.

According to the military's count, 1,417 civilians have died in airstrikes in the campaign against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. And since 2018 in Afghanistan, U.S. air operations have killed at least 188 civilians. But The Times found that the civilian death toll was significantly higher. Discrepancies arose in case after case, including a 2016 bombing in the Syrian hamlet of Tokhar.

U.S. Special Operations forces hit what they believed were three ISIS "staging areas," confident that they were killing scores of ISIS fighters, documents show. A military investigation concluded that seven to 24 civilians "intermixed with the fighters" might have died. But, The Times found that the targeted buildings were houses where families had sought refuge. More than 120 civilians were killed.

Until now, only a handful of the Pentagon's assessments have been made public. None included a finding of wrongdoing or disciplinary action. Only one cited a "possible violation" of the rules of engagement -- a breach in the procedure for identifying a target.

Fewer than a dozen condolence payments were made, even though injured survivors often required costly medical care. The records show little effort by the military to identify patterns of failure or lessons learned.

In many instances, the command that had approved an airstrike was responsible for examining it, often using incorrect or incomplete evidence, the records show. In only one case did investigators visit the site of an airstrike.

In only two did they interview survivors or witnesses, the records show.

Taken together, the 5,400 pages of records point to an acceptance of civilian casualties in situations where the risk to civilians was weighed against the military gains and in which the airstrike had been approved up the chain of command.

LITTLE PLANNING FOUND

America's airstrikes campaign took shape after the 2009 surge of U.S. forces into Afghanistan. By the end of 2014, President Barack Obama declared America's ground war essentially done, shifting the military's mission to mostly air support and advice for Afghan forces battling the Taliban. At roughly the same time, he authorized a campaign of airstrikes against ISIS targets and in support of allied forces in Iraq and Syria.

At an ever-quickening pace over the next five years, and as the administration of Obama gave way to that of Donald Trump, U.S. forces executed more than 50,000 airstrikes in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

As the wars intensified, the authority to approve strikes was pushed further down the chain of command, even as more airstrikes were carried out in the heat of war and not planned far in advance.

The records indicate that civilian deaths were often the result of "confirmation bias," or the tendency to find and interpret information in a way that confirms preexisting beliefs. People rushing to a bombing site were assumed to be ISIS fighters, not civilian rescuers.

Men on motorcycles, thought to be moving "in formation," displaying the "signature" of an imminent attack, were just men on motorcycles, findings show.

On Nov. 20, 2016, a Special Operations task force received a report of an ISIS explosives factory in a Syrian village north of Raqqa. In a walled compound, operators spotted "white bags," assessed to be ammonium nitrate. Two trucks with a dozen men departed, stopped at various ISIS checkpoints, drove to a building "associated with previous ISIS activity," then returned to the compound.

The first U.S. airstrike targeted one truck, which caused "secondary explosions." On the evidence of those blasts and the "white bags," operators received approval to strike three buildings, records show. After impact, two suspected militants fled the westernmost building. That building and another were struck again.

The findings of the military's review, begun after online reports that an airstrike in the same area had killed nine civilians and injured more than a dozen, contradicted nearly all of the original intelligence for the airstrike.

Examining scans of the compound, analysts detected no ammonium nitrate, records show. The presumed secondary explosions were actually reflections from a nearby building, and one of the suspected militants was a child.

Finally, a six-month time lapse of imagery showed that the compound was "more likely a cotton gin than a factory" for explosives. Two civilians were killed, the report said. The task force continued to call the gin a legitimate target, citing a news report that ISIS controlled three-quarters of Syria's cotton production, records show.

In other instances, the military judged, for example, that there was "no civilian presence" in a house where families were napping during the days of the Ramadan fast or sheltering from the heat or intense fighting.

In many cases, civilians were visible in surveillance footage, but their presence was either not observed by analysts or was not noted in the communications before an airstrike, findings show.

In one instance, soldiers in a chat log accompanying some assessments, can be heard expressing glee over conducting airstrikes in an area "poppin" with ISIS fighters -- without spotting the children in their midst.

In some cases, U.S. weapons simply missed. In 2016, the military reported that it had killed Neil Prakash, a notorious Australian ISIS recruiter, in a strike on a house in East Mosul. Four civilians died in the strike, according to the Pentagon. Months later, Prakash was arrested crossing from Syria into Turkey.

Poor or insufficient surveillance footage often contributed to targeting failures, the findings show. Afterward, that lack of footage also hamstrung efforts to examine airstrikes.

Of the 1,311 cases examined by The Times, the military had deemed 216 "credible." Reports of civilian casualties were often dismissed because video showed no bodies in the rubble, yet the footage was often too brief to make reliable determinations, an analysis shows.

Sometimes, only seconds' worth of footage was taken before an airstrike.

In some other cases, there was no footage at all for review. That was often cited as "equipment error," because no aircraft had "observed or recorded the strike," or because the unit could not find the footage or had not preserved it.

Another identified issue was failure to take into account secondary explosions at targets such as a weapons cache or power station that often reached far beyond the expected blast radius.

The Pentagon records detail how in Mosul in 2016, three civilians were killed when a bomb aimed at one car instead struck three -- in part because the military official approving the strike had decided to save more-precise weapons for other, imminent strikes, findings show.

Such instances accounted for nearly one-third of all civilian casualties acknowledged by the military and half of all civilian deaths and injuries at the sites visited by The Times.

A June 2015 strike on a car-bomb factory in Hawija, Iraq, is among the deadliest examples. In plans for the nighttime attack, the nearest "collateral concern" was assessed to be a "shed." But apartment buildings ringed the site, and dozens of displaced families, unable to afford rent, had been squatting in abandoned buildings close by. According to the military investigation, as many as 70 civilians were killed that night.

In response to questions from The Times, Capt. Bill Urban, the spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command, said that "even with the best technology in the world, mistakes do happen, whether based on incomplete information or misinterpretation of the information available. And we try to learn from those mistakes." He added, "We work diligently to avoid such harm. We investigate each credible instance. And we regret each loss of innocent life."

Hassan Aleiwi Muhammad Sultan, now 16 and in a wheelchair, poses recently in East Mosul, Iraq. He was hit in an April 29, 2016, U.S. airstrike aimed at an ISIS recruiter. (The New York Times/Ivor Prickett)







An employee of Doctors Without Borders stands inside the charred remains of the group’s hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, in October 2015 after it was hit by a U.S. airstrike. (AP/Najim Rahim)





