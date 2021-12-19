North Little Rock notebook: Home, yard waste to get split pickup; Argenta Plaza site for holiday classic

Home, yard waste to get split pickup

Large volumes of green materials -- such as grass clippings, tree branches and bagged leaves -- will be picked up separately by North Little Rock Sanitation from trash and bulk items, effective immediately, the city announced in a news release Friday.

The city attributed the change to new disposal and landfill restrictions. The release said the sanitation department is implementing the immediate change because it now has to run routes twice in order not to mix materials. One pickup will be for trash/bulk items, and another will be for bagged leaves, grass clippings and tree branches (all green materials) because they will have to be disposed of in different locations.

Additional information can be obtained by calling the North Little Rock Sanitation Department at (501) 371-8340.

Argenta Plaza site for holiday classic

The North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a free, public showing of the holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life" at 6 p.m. today in Argenta Plaza at 510 Main St.

"We are so thrilled to offer the community a chance to spend time with loved ones this holiday season by enjoying a holiday classic together," said Karen Trevino, president and CEO of the Convention and Visitors Bureau. "This will also mark the first time for us to publicly show a film on Argenta Plaza's projection wall, so we are excited to get to use the technology."

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase.

Since opening in 2019, the venue in downtown North Little Rock has served as the location for many events and festivals. Most recently North Little Rock's annual holiday celebration, Northern Lights, was held at the plaza with more than 3,000 people in attendance.