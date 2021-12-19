Arkansas achievers

• Benton County Circuit Judge Tom Smith has received the Advocacy/Reform/Change award from the Center for Children's Law and Policy in Washington, D.C., for his efforts in bringing juvenile justice changes to the county. Smith received the award in recognition of his leadership in the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative, which promotes a data-driven approach that connects at-risk youths with appropriate resources and alternatives to confinement without jeopardizing public safety.

• Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith received the Sword of Justice Award, given to the prosecutor of the year by the Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association. Smith served as association president this year.

• Philip Massey and Hugh Churchill -- who work at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville -- have been inducted into the Arkansas Research Alliance Academy of Scholars and Fellows. Massey is an associate professor of public health in the College of Education and Health Professions. Churchill is an associate professor of physics in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. The Arkansas Research Alliance Academy of Scholars and Fellows is comprised of research scientists from Arkansas' six major research institutions -- the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences; the University of Arkansas at Little Rock; Arkansas State University; the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's National Center for Toxicological Research.

• Navam Hettiarachchy, a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville professor of protein chemistry in the Department of Food Science, has been named a Fellow of the American Oil Chemists' Society. The Society advances the science and technology of oils, fats, proteins, surfactants and related materials

• The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District named Jay Townsend 2021 Civilian of the Year. Townsend led communication efforts during floods, severe weather and the covid-19 pandemic. He organized celebrations around the 50th anniversary of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, and led public outreach during the February 2021 snowstorm that required round-the-clock power generation by Corps hydropower plants.

• Josh Cureton of Cash is the 2021 recipient of the Stanley E. Reed Leadership Award from the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation. Cureton has been on the Craighead County board for 16 years, serving as an officer for eight years and on the executive board for 12. He served as county board president from 2014-16, and during his term, in 2015, the county received the state President's Award.

Arkansas Achievers is an opportunity to give recognition to Arkansans for their achievements.

Civilian and military achievements are accepted.

Please follow these guidelines:

Achiever(s):

1) Must be an Arkansan or have graduated from a school in Arkansas.

2) Received an award, scholarship, medal or promotion.

Pageants, deans' lists, graduations or military enlistments are not accepted.

No photographs please.

To submit an Achiever email us at news@arkansasonline.com with the words "Arkansas Achievers" in the subject line.