Arkansas women rip UCA





It was an afternoon of clean play for the University of Arkansas women's basketball team at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Saturday.

The Razorbacks coasted to an 82-44 win against the University of Central Arkansas women's team, hitting a high percentage of shots,and having five scorers in double figures, all while slowing the Sugar Bears to a near standstill in the third quarter.

"For us to play the way that we did, I think, from the middle of the first quarter all the way on, [I'm] really, really excited, happy," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "I thought everybody contributed."

Arkansas (10-2) shot 50% (28 of 56) from the field and 42.3% (11 of 26) on three-pointers, a mark that's 8.9% better than its season average. Fayetteville native Sasha Goforth led all scorers with 17 points, two points shy of a season-high. It was the fourth time this season she has scored 15-plus points.

"I love playing with Sasha," said freshman Jersey Wolfenbarger, who played at Fort Smith Northside. "I think the high school rivalry we had ... kind of made us hesitant at first. But then, being on the same team, we realized we're both very very similar people."

Wolfenbarger finished with 16 points. Samara Spencer, Makayla Daniels and Destinee Oberg added 15, 11 and 10, respectively.

Spencer had six assists, and Daniels tallied six steals and six rebounds. Rylee Langerman, who started in place of the injured Amber Ramirez, finished with three points, but she had a team-high eight rebounds.

Eight of the nine players who saw the floor for Arkansas generated points.

"I think that's the team we're going to be, is balanced," Neighbors said. "I think we're at our best when you look down and you see a bunch of people near double figures, and that makes you hard to scout, makes you hard to prepare for."

Arkansas' defense was also a high point, peaking in the third quarter. Coming out of the half, the Razorbacks held the Sugar Bears to 1-of-13 shooting (7.7%) in the third quarter. UCA also didn't make any of its three-point attempts in the second half.

"Our defensive points per possession, because of those efficiencies, that's why our [NET ranking] is so good right now, because that's a component," said Neighbors, whose team is No. 22 in the NET. "Our defensive efficiency is just as important as our offense. But when they both click, that's why we're, I think, a little higher in the NET than most people thought we would be at this point in time."

Central Arkansas (4-6) shot 29.8% (17 of 57) for the game, its second lowest mark this season. Lucy Ibeh led the Sugar Bears with 17 points and nine rebounds. Hanna Langhi was UCA's only other scorer with five-plus points, scoring eighth.

The win also completed a sweep of all four in-state Division I women's programs for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks traveled to Jonesboro to play Arkansas State, and hosted UALR and Arkansas-Pine Bluff in this season's nonconference slate, beating each ahead of Saturday's win against UCA.

While the Razorbacks traveled to just one in-state program this season, Neighbors said that, in the years to come, Arkansas will plan to travel and play at other in-state institutions.

"This state is very often underlooked, underrated when it comes to high school basketball, and grassroots programs that we have during the summers," Neighbors said. "I want to make sure that we do everything we can for all of our programs."





CENTRAL ARKANSAS;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Randrea Wright;33;1-9;2-2;0-1;2;1;4

Ruth Balogun;21;1-7;0-0;2-5;4;1;2

Savanna Walker;20;1-4;2-2;0-2;1;1;4

Carley Hudspeth;7;0-1;0-0;0-0;1;0;0

Lucy Ibeh;25;7-15;3-4;1-9;4;0;17

Leah Perry;6;0-0;0-0;0-1;0;0;0

Lashiyah Fowler;13;2-6;0-0;2-2;2;0;4

Gloria Fornah;28;1-3;1-4;2-5;1;0;3

Rita James;24;0-3;0-0;2-2;2;2;0

Tajanna White;11;1-3;0-0;0-2;1;0;2

Hannah Langhi;10;3-6;0-0;0-2;1;0;8

Team;;;;1-4;;;

Totals;200;17-57;8-12;10-35;19;5;44

PCT — FG 29.8, FT 66.7. 3-PT — 2-9, 22.2 (Langhi 2-3, Ibeh 0-1, Hudspeth 0-1, Balogun 0-1, Wright 0-1, Fowler 0-2). BL — 0. TO — 17 (Wright 4, James 4). ST — 4 (Ibeh 2).

HOME TEAM;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Samara Spencer;32;5-12;3-3;0-1;1;6;15

Rylee Langerman;24;1-4;0-2;1-8;0;3;3

Sasha Goforth;22;4-6;7-7;1-4;1;1;17

Jersey Wolfenbarger;24;7-8;0-2;0-5;1;1;16

Makayla Daniels;24;3-5;3-6;1-6;3;3;11

Elauna Eaton;26;2-10;0-0;0-2;0;1;6

Ashlyn Sage;19;1-3;2-2;1-4;1;1;4

Avery Hughes;5;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;1;0

Destinee Oberg;23;5-8;0-0;1-5;0;3;10

Team;;;;1-3;;;

Totals;200;28-56;15-22;6-38;7;20;82

PCT — FG 50.0, FT 68.2. 3-PT — 11-26. 42.3 (Wolfenbarger 2-2, Daniels 2-2, Goforth 2-3, Langerman 1-2, Spencer 2-7, Eaton 2-9, Sage 0-1). BL — 6 (Goforth 2, Wolfenbarger2). TO — 11 (Spencer 5). ST — 10 (Daniels 6).

AWAY…………………………… 14 15 4 11 — 44

HOMETEAM……………………. 20 22 17 23 — 82

Officials — Barksdale, Preato, Winders

Attendance — 3,177









Arkansas guard Samara Spencer (right) dribbles to the basket Saturday around Central Arkansas guard Ruth Balogun during the Razorbacks’ 82-44 victory over the Sugar Bears at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Spencer finished the game with 15 points. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1219ucaua/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)











Gallery: UCA Sugar Bears vs Arkansas Lady Razorbacks







