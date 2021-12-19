BANKRUPTCY WATCH

ALEXANDER Rosanna Louise Staton, 16503 Mountain Drive, Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
Tiffany Patton, 6421 Amalie Drive, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
BENTON Hannah I Gurney, 2204 Grand Ave., Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
Darell W Jones, 8030 Samples Road, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jennifer Marie Jarrett-Wylie, 106 Riveria Cove, Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Garry Wesley Davis, 5 Holly Drive Apt. B, Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
Laura Allison Davis, 5 Holly Drive Apt. B, Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
BERRYVILLE Janet R. Wright, 207 Gibson Ave., Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jose Luis Padilla, 46 Country Court, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
Heidi Elizabeth Mohr, 429 CR 224, Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Georgia Mae Ware, 123 Moultrie, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
BOONEVILLE Lola Ellen Hay, 1028 E. Main St., Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Keuntia S. Hunter, 2004 Whirlwind St., Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
CABOT Terry L. Miller Sr., 49 Rosebud Circle, Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
Samantha D. Miller, 49 Rosebud Circle, Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Daniel Dodge, 1410 Robins St., Apt. 20, Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
Suzanne Dodge, 1410 Robins St., Apt. 20, Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
Laketta Hendrix, 685 Ingram Village Alley, Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
Chad Allen McPherson, 150 Merlot Drive, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kimberly Leann McPherson, 150 Merlot Drive, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Ebonie Croston, 1725 Monaco Drive, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
CORD Eddie Glenn Meadows Jr., 2070 Walden Rosd, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
CORNING James Thomas Sheridan, 1602 Lockwood Drive, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
DIERKS Brian S. Eudy, P.O. Box 471, Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
Misti L. Eudy, P.O. Box 471, Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
DUMAS Roy Trotter, 116 S. Crestview, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
ELDORADO Sandi M. O'Brien, 900 W. Elm St., Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
ELKINS Tonya Lynne Cambron, 1281 Bluebird Place, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
ENGLAND Angel M. Valencia, 112 NW Third St., Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Amber Rose Logan, 2477 W. Yvonne Drive, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Micki McClelland, 1405 N. B St., Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
FULTON Charles Vaughn, 3343 Ark. 355 South, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
Patsy Vaughn, 3343 Ark. 355 South, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
GLENCOE Christina Jean Peace-Broyles, 1402 Squirrel Hill Road, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kristina J. Alexander, 969 Deer Bend Trail, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
GREENBRIER Marwan Abdenabi Yasin, 23 Crystal Drive, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
Shelley Marie Yasin, 23 Crystal Drive, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
HAMPTON John Wesley Childress, 647 Calhoun 147, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
HARRISON Terry Lynn Covington, 810 Hathcoat Road, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
HENSLEY Elizabeth A. Aldridge, 27991 Neighborhood Drive, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
Ashley Claudio, 21507 Crabapple Circle, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kimberly Ann Marsh, 21443 Crab Apple Circle, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
HOPE Bobby Manor Jr., 502 Brannan St., Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Bobby Wayne Sheffield, 114 Sour Rock Springs Road, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
Andrea Marie Sheffield, 114 Sour Rock Springs Road, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PAR Carolyn Denise Dawson, 160 Morphew Road, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
HOUSTON Joseph Wayne Teas, 49 Hartman Lane, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
Courtney Lynn Teas, 49 Hartman Lane, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
HOXIE Timothy E. Cobb, 948 Lawrence 514 Road, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Zack Pruiett, 1203 South Road, Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
Sybil Jean Stitt, 13707 Peters Road, Dec. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
Clayton C Berry, 7 Beaver Court, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
JASPER Shanlandra Clemons, 215 Premier Drive, No. 613, Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
JEFFERSON Kimberly Marie Flynn, Po Box 361, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Emmett Paul Milam, 2607 Cottonwood St,. Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
Sharon Marie Curtis, 1408 Marketplace, Apt. 5, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
LEACHVILLE James S. Carmichael, 201 Bandy St., Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Bridget Smith, 7619 Harmon Drive, Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
Stephanie S. Glover, 1212 E. Twin Lakes Drive, Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
Dawn Burns, 6 Nandina Circle, Apt. 9, Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
Mischa Banks, P.O. Box 23635, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Darann Harrison, 10610 Facts Court, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
Britney Scroggins, 3324 Malloy Street, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jessica A. Zach, 34 Barbara Drive, Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
Robert M. Sharpe, 10002 Dobby Drive, Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kendall Ford, 1723 S. Frank St., Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
Christopher A. Holmes Sr., 10 Woods Cove, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
Devona L. Holmes, 10 Woods Cove, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
Carla R. Beasley, 1701 Westpark Drive, Apt. 63, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Ruby Faye Hokams, 23534 Chico Road, Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
MAGNOLIA April Michelle Ruffins, 1640 E. Main St., B1, Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
Doris Arnette Burton, 436 Renfroe, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
James D. Johnson, 633 Smith St., Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
MALVERN Damone Donye Murdock, 2520 Briarwood Drive, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
Amanda Faye Murdock, 2520 Briarwood Drive, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
MARION Brandon D. Hayes Sr., 204 Randolph St., Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
Cheryl Thompson, 133 Chestnut Drive, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
MARYVILLE Timothy K. Randolph, 3416 Roy Ave., Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Jason Leron Butler, 187 Deauville Drive, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
MORRILTON April N. Gates, P.O. Box 986, Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN HOME Christopher D. Kidd, 2075 Ark. 5 North, Lot 6, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Nanette K. Kidd, 2075 Ark. 5 North, Lot 6, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Donald C. Solomon, 311 Leatherwood Drive, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
Holly B. Solomon, 311 Leatherwood Drive, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
Timothy L. King, 433 Louann Drive, Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Teressa C. Johnson, 12200 Amaranth Drive, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
Tylon T. Canada, 508 Saunders Drive, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
Randy A. Sweeten, PO Box 17314, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Sedra F. Young, 12401 Wahoo Drive, Dec. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
Darrien Kimble, 1023 Anemone Drive, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
Danny Ray Shelton Jr., 600 W. M St., Apt. 9, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
OSCEOLA Tammy Burk, 2004 Willow St., Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Elsa Lucio, 1802 Magnolia Lane, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
PARKS Leslie Otis Davidson, 15993 E. Ark. 28, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
PEA RIDGE Ryan Neal Wood, 1013 Estes Drive, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jeanna Marie Wood, 1013 Estes Drive, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Shatobeca T. Rhymes, 5822 W. Short Third Ave., Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kyhren Alexander Knott, 2302 W. Reeker Ave., Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
Trena Lashelle Sims, 4212 W. Burnett St., Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
Lee Willie Johnson, 3206 Jonquil St., Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
Sharon Lynette Johnson, 3206 Jonquil St., Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
PLEASANT PLAINS Stacy Daniel Davis, 539 Cornerstone Road, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
Andrea Davis, 539 Cornerstone Road, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
POCAHONTAS Jason Allan Brown, 1390 Stokes Road, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
PRAIRIE GROVE Donna Jean Sugg, 119 Kate Smith St., No. 3, Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 7.
ROGERS Brenda M. Smith, 113 E Orchard St., Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Angela Faye Hudnall, 506 Reismont Drive, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
Tony Eugene Kirkland, 225 S. Fairbanks Ave., Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Patsy Ann Houston, 116 Fairview Road, Dec. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
SHERIDAN Adrianne Dunlap, 726 Reynolds Drive, Dec. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
SILOAM SPRINGS Cathy June Ellis, 705 W. Weymouth Apt. A, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Amy Katharine Johnson, 2071 Garnet Road, Dec. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
STEPHENS Alfred Roland Jenkins, 1418 Ouachita Road 2, Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
Dorothy Faye Jenkins, 1418 Ouachita Road 2, Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
VIOLET HILL Dixie Jeanette Maybrier, 395 Gillespie Road, Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
WARD Ashley Smith, 40 Moonridge, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
James Daniel Solis, 21 Bryson Drive, Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
Shaylynne D. Solis, 21 Bryson Drive, Dec. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Hunter Weathers, 405 Ross Ave., Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.
WINSLOW Amy M. Anders, P.O. Box 262, Dec. 10, 2021, Chapter 7.