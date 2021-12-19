Baybe's big game lits Pride

Abayomi Iyiola looked like he was right at home Saturday night.

Playing against his former team -- albeit one in which he appeared just once over two seasons -- Iyiola had arguably the best performance of his collegiate career, scoring 18 points and adding 14 rebounds in Hofstra's 89-81 win over Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

It was the most Iyiola -- whose nickname is Baybe -- had scored since the last game of the 2018-19 season when he was with Stetson, and the double-double upped his season stats to 8.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

"It's funny how that works. For Bay to have that type of game is amazing," Hofstra Coach Speedy Claxton said. "They probably gave up on him. It's tough to play against a former team the year after you leave them, so that's why this game was even more important for us because we wanted to do it for Bay. And then thank God, I'm happy that we got it done.

Iyiola sat out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules after joining the Razorbacks prior to his junior year. He played one minute in Arkansas' blowout win at South Carolina in March, never able to crack the rotation following a torn ACL in the summer of 2020.

The Pride didn't have much recent film to study on the 6-10 redshirt senior before taking him as a transfer this offseason, but a call from Claxton to Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman sealed the deal on Iyiola -- who'd made 39 starts over 63 games for Stetson, averaging 10.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in his first two college seasons.

"When we saw him in the transfer portal, we were looking for a big and his name caught our attention," Claxton said. "I actually called Muss and Muss was like, 'No, he's good. He's just kind of got hurt.' And then by the time he came back, they kind of had their rotation set.

"It was a numbers game, so I've got to call Muss and thank him."

Travel troubles

Hofstra didn't have it easy getting to North Little Rock. Located in Hempstead, N.Y., on Long Island, the Pride bused 22 miles east to New York's LaGuardia Airport, flying commercial to Little Rock on Friday.

But Hofstra's connecting flight from Washington D.C.'s Reagan National Airport never took off.

"We were actually sitting on the plane and then the captain came on and said the flight was canceled," Claxton said. "We were 23 deep, so it was going to be hard to find a flight with that many seats available."

When the Pride couldn't find another option to Arkansas, they scheduled a charter flight for Saturday morning, spending the night in the nation's capital. Hofstra arrived at its hotel at 11:30 a.m. and was not able to get in a shootaround at Simmons Bank Arena because of the women's game at 1 p.m.

"We didn't really have a ballroom to walk through some stuff, so we kind of just had to play on the fly," Claxton added.

Taking in the town

With the Arkansas men's basketball team returning to Little Rock for the first time in nearly two years, Coach Eric Musselman made sure his team got a taste of the city's history prior to Saturday's game.

The Razorbacks visited Little Rock Central High School on Friday afternoon, posing for a picture in front of the school's historic steps where the Little Rock Nine entered the school in 1957. Arkansas also toured the museum across from the school, learning about the monumental event in the civil rights movement when nine Black students enrolled in the previously all-white Little Rock High School.

Musselman also donned a pair of custom sneakers for the game to honor the Little Rock Nine. The all-white sneakers were adorned with the faces of the nine students as well as a red number 9 and an outline of the state of Arkansas with a star representing the capital city and the year 1957.

Lineup changes

For the first time since the Razorbacks' season opener, Coach Eric Musselman altered his starting lineup.

Khalen Robinson returned to the first five along with Stanley Umude, replacing JD Notate and Connor Vanover. Robinson, who is a Little Rock native, was a three-time all-state honoree during his high school career -- at Little Rock's Episcopal Collegiate in 2017 and at Bryant in 2018 and 2019 -- before playing his senior season at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia

Robinson played only four minutes, finishing the game 1 for 3 from the field with three points. Umude was only marginally better, going 0 of 4 on three-point attempts but scoring 6 points to go along with 5 rebounds and 2 blocks in 29 minutes.

Friendly faces

Eric Musselman and Hofstra Coach Speedy Claxton were well acquainted before their respective teams met Saturday night in North Little Rock.

Claxton played for Musselman when he was coach of the NBA's Golden State Warriors in 2003-04, the first of two seasons the former first-round pick played in the Bay Area. Musselman was fired at the end of that season.

Claxton is one of only six current Division I coaches who has won an NBA title during his playing career, along with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Darrell Walker. A two-time America East Player of the Year at Hofstra, Claxton got his NBA championship ring with the San Antonio Spurs in 2002-03.

Smart returns

After missing the previous two games with an undisclosed illness, assistant coach Keith Smart was back on the bench for Arkansas.

Smart, in his first season working for Coach Eric Musselman, didn't travel with the Razorbacks to Tulsa a week ago when they lost 88-66 against Oklahoma and was not at Walton Arena in Fayetteville when Arkansas beat UNC-Charlotte on Dec. 7.

Cooks sidelined

The Pride played without their leading scorer, Zack Cooks, who made the trip but did not dress for Hofstra due to a hip injury.

The graduate transfer guard, who spent his first four seasons at New Jersey Institute of Technology, is averaging 17.4 points per game along with 4.1 assists. Cooks had 26 points in Hofstra's season-opening overtime loss to Houston and had scored at least 11 points in each of the Pride's first 11 games.

Back in NLR

Saturday was the Razorbacks' 22nd game at Simmons Bank Arena, but their first since 2019 after not playing in North Little Rock in 2020 due to covid-19. Arkansas played its first game at what was then-Alltel Arena on Dec. 15, 1999, against Texas-Pan American.

The Razorbacks entered the night on a run of four straight victories in North Little Rock, having not lost since Mercer's 69-66 overtime win on Dec. 19, 2015.

Arkansas at No. 24

Saturday marked the Razorbacks' first defeat in eight games when ranked No. 24 in the AP poll. Arkansas has appeared in 11 straight rankings, dating back to last year, although it will likely drop out Monday when the next poll is released.

It was also the Razorbacks' first time playing in North Little Rock as a ranked team.