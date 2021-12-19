Bentonville works on traffic signal timing, coordination

Web watch

BENTONVILLE -- Updated signal timing and coordination at 33 city traffic signals could lead to an easier commute for drivers.

The City Council at its Nov. 9 meeting approved an agreement with Traffic Engineering Consultants Inc. for work estimated at $39,000. City officials had $38,000 for the project in the budget. The additional $1,000 came from the street reserve fund. Traffic Engineering Consultants has offices in Fayetteville, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Okla.

Data has been collected and engineers are working on providing the city with new signalization plans. City officials expect to have the plans by the end of the year and have them implemented by mid-January, said Dennis Birge, city Transportation Director.

Traffic signals include those along Walton Boulevard from Medical Center Parkway to Tiger Boulevard, along 14th Street from Greenhouse Road to Water Tower Road, along Arkansas 12 from Greenhouse Road to Southwest I Street and along Central Avenue from Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to Interstate 49, said Steven Hofener with Traffic Engineering Consultants.

All of those signals are on the city's Siemens Tactics system, a transportation management system. It is the server database that communicates to all the signals. It stores the data from the controller and manages the coordination times, Birge said.

Michael McCranie lives near a stoplight that went live at Third Street and Walton Boulevard in April.

"The new light makes it much easier to get onto Walton," he said. "Over the years, as traffic has increased, that intersection had become impossible to turn left at during rush hour. I'm curious to see how improving the timing of the light could improve traffic."

The goal of the timing plans is to reduce travel delays, Hofener wrote in a letter to Mayor Stephanie Orman, which was part of the Nov. 9 City Council agenda packet.

Plans include retiming of 33 intersections. Peak-hour traffic counts also were done at each intersection. A signalized, four-way intersection is considered a signal light. The city has 50 such intersections with more coming in the next few years, Birge said.

The city receives public comments through its 311 system, which come to his department for review and comment, Birge said.

"Most of the signal comments are about lights that have burned out, but we do have a few concerning congestion," he said. "We will check out the signals that have complaints and try to adjust the timing if the complaint is about congestion."

After the city Signal Traffic Department reviews and approves the changes, then each new pattern will be entered into the signal software for each intersection, Birge said.

Signal timing and coordination is done annually on major arterial roads like Walton Boulevard and 14th Street. The last study was implemented in December 2020, Birge said. Traffic Engineering Consultants also did that work, Hofener said.

The city Traffic and Signage Committee can hear complaints about traffic signals and timing, said council member Cindy Acree, a committee member. No one has brought them to her, the committee or the council, that she is aware of, Acree said. Most of the committee agenda items involve parking issues, speed control and road closures that mostly involve special events, she said.

Council member Octavio Sanchez said he has received very few comments about the city's traffic lights.

"The study of signalization is an important component of vehicular traffic, in addition to the condition of the roads and the behavior of the drivers. The city is working on all of those factors," he said.

Several Bentonville traffic signals, including these at Southeast Walton Boulevard and Medical Center Parkway seen Dec. 7 2021, are being monitored for timing and coordination. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Several Bentonville traffic signals, including these at Central Avenue at Martin Luther King Parkway seen Dec. 7 2021, are being monitored for timing and coordination. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Several Bentonville traffic signals, including these at Central Avenue at Martin Luther King Parkway seen Dec. 7 2021, are being monitored for timing and coordination. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

