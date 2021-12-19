Brunch and Be Merry a fundraiser for the arts





Recording artist Lalah Hathaway -- daughter of Donny Hathaway, the late singer noted for the holiday hit "This Christmas"-- provided an enjoyable serenade at Brunch and Be Merry, a holiday brunch soiree provided by the Timmons Arts Foundation and held Dec. 4 at the Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock.

The brunch was a fundraiser for the Westwind School for Performing Arts, a public charter middle school also located in the facility and that is in its first year.

Prior to the main event, guests sipped mimosas and other libations, enjoyed fruit cocktail, visited several vendor booths, and viewed a live art exhibit while listening to music by vocalist Tawanna Campbell. They later partook of the brunch, which featured a buffet with a choice of waffles or breakfast tacos with sides of bacon, sausage, and shrimp and grits.

Donna Terrell and Ned Perme hosted the program, during which musical entertainment also came from the Rodney Block Collective featuring Bijoux Pighee. In addition to Hathaway's performance, a dance performance by students; remarks/special appeal by Kenya Davenport, Westwind School board president; and a showcase of fashions by noted local designer Korto Momolu rounded out the event.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Brunch and Be Merry







