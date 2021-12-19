Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Dave Grundfest Co., 101 S. Bowman Road, Little Rock, $578,850.

East Harding Inc., 111 Center St. Little Rock, $500,000.

Frank Shahlari, 10101, Mabelvale Plaza Drive, Little Rock, $140,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Herr Building Group, 6 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $650,000.

Icon Homes, 17 Champagnolle Court, Little Rock, $500,000.

Hartness Construction, 43 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $385,000.

Midsouth Property, 88 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.

Haney Contractors, 3716 Hill Road, Little Rock, $200,000.

Haney Contractors, 5201 Stonewall Road, Little Rock, $150,000.

Vernon Moore, 2120 N. Spruce St., Little Rock, $150,000.

Lech Matuszewski, 1300 W. Third St., Little Rock, $105,000.

Sunpro Solar, 21 Valley Estates Drive, Little Rock, $89,466.