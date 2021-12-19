The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 2300 Cottondale Lane, commercial, Brave New Restaurant, 10:52 p.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $5,014.

• 2010 Rebsamen Park Road, commercial, The Residences at Riverdale, 5 p.m. Dec. 13, property valued at $690.

• 2400 Riverfront Dr., residential, Yasmine Lewis, 8:48 p.m. Dec. 13, property valued at $570.

• 3501 Old Cantrell Road, commercial, The Fold, 6:40 a.m. Dec. 15, property valued at $5,316.

•1501 Wright Ave., commercial, Wright Ave. Liquor, 12 a.m. Dec. 16, property valued at $300.

72204

• 1817 S. University Ave., commercial, Mighty Crab, 4:51 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $300.

• 3815 Wilder St., residential, Alex Thomas, 7:14 p.m. Dec. 14, property valued at $1,400.

72205

• 2814 Kavanaugh Blvd., commercial, Hillcrest Liquor & Fine Wines, 12 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $1,501.

• 106 S. Rodney Parham, residential, David Gutierrez, 7:36 a.m. Dec. 12, property value unknown.

• 3013 W. Markham St., commercial, Hoffman Real Estate, 4:35 a.m. Dec. 13, property value unknown.

• 9 Fairbrook Dr., residential, Gerron Vaughn, 4:08 a.m. Dec. 14, property value unknown.

72207

• 6500 Perryville Road, residential, Michael Proctor, midnight Dec. 11, property valued at $14,026.

72209

• 12 Eaton Dr., residential, Braulio Gonzalez, 3:20 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $5,001.

• 5215 W. 65th St., residential, Natesea Stephans, 12 a.m. Dec. 14, property valued at $10,500.

• 6100 S University Ave., residential, Whitley Ousley, 12 a.m. Dec. 15, property valued at $461.

• 5701 Dreher Lane, residential, Jose Alvarez, 9:35 a.m. Dec. 15, property value unknown.

• 8621 Baseline Road, residential, Jonathan Torres, 10 p.m. Dec. 15, property value unknown.

72103

• 10402 Mabelvale Pike, commercial, Corner Store, 2:50 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $500.

• 3 RichSmith Circle, residential, Alex Ousley, 12:03 a.m. Dec. 14, property valued at $601.

72210

• 3 Quail Run Circle, residential, Carla Nash, 12 a.m. Dec. 15, property valued at $82.

72211

•601 Napa Valley Dr., residential, Brittany Johnson, midnight Dec. 16, property valued at $1,000.

72212

• 11715 Rainwood Road, commercial, Cellular Doctors, 4:16 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $127.

72223

• 5507 Ranch Dr., commercial, El Porton, 4:10 a.m. Dec. 15, property valued at $500.

72227

• 7600 Cantrell Road, commercial, Exxon, 2:45 a.m. Dec. 16, property valued at $501.