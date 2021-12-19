Business people

AVIATION

Suzanne Peyton has been named director of properties, planning and development for Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, Adams Field in Little Rock.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

The Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives has elected members to its board of directors. They are: Graycen Bigger, Pocahontas; Steven Lamm, Jonesboro; Chris Murphy, Little Rock; James Reddish, Little Rock; Bill Rogers, Springdale and Ellie Baker, Magnolia.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Southern Bancorp Community Partners, a 501(c)(3) loan fund and Community Development Financial Institution, has hired Anthony Young as its next president.

LAW

Rose Law Firm announced the election of David S. Mitchell, Jr. as the firm's new managing member effective Feb. 1.

NONPROFIT

The Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation announced promotions of Jason Brown to director of policy communications and Jenny Higgs director of marketing.

TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Bill Napier has joined Mainstream Technologies as a software developer.

