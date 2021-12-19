'Busta' now chief thief for Hogs





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas cornerback Montaric "Busta" Brown was nowhere to be found on preseason All-SEC teams chosen by members of the media and coaches last summer.

Brown, a fifth-year senior from Ashdown, wasn't among 12 defensive backs on three All-SEC teams voted on by the media. He also wasn't one of eight defensive backs on two All-SEC teams voted on by the coaches.

But when it came time for the coaches to vote for All-SEC players in December based on regular-season performance, Brown was a first-team choice.

That's what happens when a player shares the SEC lead in interceptions.

Brown has five interceptions to tie South Carolina sixth-year senior safety Jaylan Foster for most in the SEC.

"Busta is a guy who has worked for everything he's got," Arkansas junior safety Simeon Blair said. "So it was no surprise he was going to be first team.

"We feel like he should get it because we've seen all the work he's put in, how serious he takes the film, and how serious he is about taking care of his body."

Brown, who came into this season with two career interceptions in 29 games, is the first Razorback cornerback to be voted first-team All-SEC by the coaches since Ahmad "Batman" Carroll in 2003.

"I think as the season went on, he became more comfortable," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "You could see it. He was in position.

"I think he matured and grew in confidence. I think he had a really good season and I expect him to play well in the bowl."

Arkansas plays Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla. South Carolina plays North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte, N.C.

Depending on whether Foster or Brown get more interceptions, Brown could become the fourth Razorback to lead the SEC since Arkansas joined the conference in 1991.

Razorbacks who have led the SEC in interceptions are Spencer Brown (five in 1995), Zac Painter (five in 1998) and Vickel Vaughn (four in 2005).

Brown, who has the most interceptions by a Razorback since Tramain Thomas' five in 2011, credited cornerbacks coach Sam Carter and defensive coordinator Barry Odom for helping him put together the best season of his career.

"Just trusting Coach Carter and Coach Odom's plan and having them put me in the right positions to make plays," Brown said. "Working on my technique every day and trusting the process.

"It was a great feeling having a great season and everything went as planned."

Brown has 53 tackles, 5 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

"Busta's a dog. He's physical," Arkansas defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols said. "Not a lot of corners are real physical, but he likes to come downhill and hit."

Four of Brown's interceptions were pivotal plays in victories for the Razorbacks.

When Arkansas rallied to beat Rice 38-17 in the season opener with 31 consecutive points in the second half, Brown's interception off Wiley Green in the fourth quarter kept the Razorbacks' lead at 24-17 after the Owls had driven to their 46.

A diving interception by Brown against Texas A&M's Zach Calzada set up Cam Little's field goal for a 20-10 Arkansas lead in the fourth quarter that finished the scoring.

Brown's biggest play of the season came in the Razorbacks' 16-13 overtime victory at LSU.

The Tigers had second-and-7 from the Arkansas 8 in overtime when Brown intercepted a Doug Nussmeier pass in the end zone intended for Devonta Lee.

Arkansas won on Little's field goal four plays later.

"Look back to the interception he had against LSU," Pittman said. "It almost seemed effortless, but it wasn't effortless.

"He was in position. When [Lee] showed his hands, he turned around his eyes."

Brown said the play was the result of preparation.

"That's what I do in practice," he said. "It just translates to the game."

Brown's fifth interception came in Arkansas' 34-17 victory over Missouri in the regular-season finale. His pickoff of a Connor Bazelak pass early in the fourth quarter set up a touchdown that pushed the Razorbacks' lead to 34-9.

Brown also had an interception in Auburn's 38-23 victory over Arkansas.

"He's got crazy confidence that he can cover anybody, any time," Blair said.

Tyson Morris, a sixth-year senior receiver, has been at Arkansas since Brown joined the Razorbacks.

"When he first came in, he was all ready," Morris said. "He loved the game of football, but there was some growing to do, and he's definitely done that.

"He's definitely turned into the young man that I'm pretty sure his parents want him to be. I think he's done a great job coming in and sticking to the script, never giving up and getting better each year and definitely advancing his skill level."

Morris said Brown has the athleticism to be a great cornerback, but also the desire and attitude.

"I feel like what makes Busta so good is his 'want to,' his confidence," Morris said. "He's not scared.

"Once Busta's by himself out there, it's him versus the world. He truly believes that, and he goes all out to make sure that he's not the one who's going to mess up.

"He takes pride in his job. He takes pride in being a great all-around football player.

"As far as him ranking against the defensive backs I've played against, he's definitely top three."

Along with interceptions, pass breakups and tackles, Brown has given up some big plays and been called for penalties.

It goes along with playing cornerback, especially against the SEC's elite receivers he's assigned to cover.

"That's what comes with the game," Brown said. "You have to take the challenge."

Brown said after the LSU game he loves when teams target him.

"It gives me more opportunities to make plays," he said. "As a defensive back, you want the ball to come to you."

Blair said Brown has led by example with the way he practices and plays, and also has become more vocal.

"I think his leadership skills are getting better and better," Pittman said. "I think it will translate for him to the NFL."

Brown could enter the NFL Draft or return to Arkansas next season as a super senior with the additional eligibility granted to players by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm still deciding if I want to come back," Brown said. "It's a lot of keys that play into that. I just have to communicate with my family and my coaches."

There's no doubt Brown has a spot on the roster saved for him.

"Yeah, I want him back. Sure do," Pittman said. "We haven't sat down and had an in-depth talk about it, but yes I would certainly have him back in a heartbeat."





At a glance

OUTBACK BOWL

ARKANSAS VS. PENN STATE

WHEN 11 a.m. Central on Jan. 1

WHERE Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

RECORDS Arkansas 8-4, Penn State 7-5

LINE Penn State by 2 1/2

TV ESPN2







