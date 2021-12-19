Carin Schoppmeyer: Christmas celebrated at Peel Museum

At a Glance

Christmas at Peel Museum

Who: Peel Compton Foundation

What: Proceeds support the foundation’s mission to “connect the community through nature, education, recreation, and preservation at the four vital public spaces that Peel Compton Foundation maintains and activates.”

When: Dec. 3

Where: Peel Museum and Botanical Garden in Bentonville

Next: Noon2Moon mountain bike race, May 14, 2022

Information: (479) 254-3870 or peelcompton.org

Peel Compton Foundation patrons gathered for Christmas at Peel Museum on Dec. 3 at Peel Museum and Botanical Garden in Bentonville.

Organizers say the event supports the foundation's mission to "connect the community through nature, education, recreation and preservation at the four vital public spaces that Peel Compton Foundation maintains and activates -- Peel Museum and Botanical Garden, Compton Gardens and Arboretum, Coler Mountain Bike Preserve and Osage Park." The four sites total 400 acres across Northwest Arkansas.

Javier Zovala, Foundation Board member, shared with those gathered a snapshot of the 30-year-old nonprofit organization's growth and reach through the four spaces.

He said in the past year the group doubled the number of community spaces it provides, with the addition of Coler and Osage Park; welcomed more than 6,000 visitors to Peel Museum and Botanical Garden at no cost, thanks to Arvest; hosted more than 2,500 program participants across all four properties -- 1,000 of which were children; "and most importantly, these are the places where our community gathers, and there's only room to grow."

The foundation will play host to the inaugural Noon2Moon mountain bike race May 14, 2022. The race will be the first endurance mountain bike race at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, and riders may choose six- or 12-hour rides.

Those gathering for Christmas at Peel Museum included Lynne and Jim Walton, Meagan and Javier Zovala, Mary and Darryl Zettle, Adesua and Uche Wejinya, Ashley and Jacob McElroy, Nancy Martin and Alan Lewis, Sue and Charles Redfield, Betsy and Craig Soos, J.D. Pinto, Adrienne and Matt Price, Amber and Martin Bynum, Matt O'Reilly, John Rohrbach, Chris and Wendy Sooter, Brad and Jeannette Crain, Jamie and Chris Sohosky, Jennifer Enlow, Brittany Brosh-Adair, Jelahn Stewart, Christa Gardner, Dwayne Lawler, Jennifer Jackson, Pat and Bart Bauer, Berta Fergus, Chris Smith and Sara Parnell.

Adesua and Uche Wejinya (from left) and Jacob and Ashley McElroy stand for a photo at Christmas at Peel Museum. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Sue and Charles Redfern help support Peel Compton Foundation. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Nancy Martin and Alan Lewis help support Peel Compton Foundation. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Craig Soos (from left), J.D. Pinto, Adrienne and Matt Price, Amber and Martin Bynum, Matt O'Reilly and John Rohrbach attend Christmas at Peel Museum. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Chris and Wendy Sooter (from left), Brad and Jeannette Crain and Jamie and Chris Sohosky enjoy the Peel Compton Foundation benefit Dec. 3. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jennifer Enlow (left) and Brittany Brosh-Adair enjoy Peel Compton Foundation's fundraiser. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jelahn Stewart (from left), Christa Gardner, Dwayne Lawler and Jennifer Jackson enjoy Christmas at Peel Museum. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Pat and Bart Bauer (from left), Berta Fergus and Chris Smith and Sara Parnell gather at Christmas at Peel Museum. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

