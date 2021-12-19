Carin Schoppmeyer: Christmas celebrated at Peel Museum

At a Glance
Christmas at Peel Museum
Who: Peel Compton Foundation
What: Proceeds support the foundation’s mission to “connect the community through nature, education, recreation, and preservation at the four vital public spaces that Peel Compton Foundation maintains and activates.”
When: Dec. 3
Where: Peel Museum and Botanical Garden in Bentonville
Next: Noon2Moon mountain bike race, May 14, 2022
Information: (479) 254-3870 or peelcompton.org
Peel Compton Foundation patrons gathered for Christmas at Peel Museum on Dec. 3 at Peel Museum and Botanical Garden in Bentonville.
Organizers say the event supports the foundation's mission to "connect the community through nature, education, recreation and preservation at the four vital public spaces that Peel Compton Foundation maintains and activates -- Peel Museum and Botanical Garden, Compton Gardens and Arboretum, Coler Mountain Bike Preserve and Osage Park." The four sites total 400 acres across Northwest Arkansas.
Javier Zovala, Foundation Board member, shared with those gathered a snapshot of the 30-year-old nonprofit organization's growth and reach through the four spaces.
He said in the past year the group doubled the number of community spaces it provides, with the addition of Coler and Osage Park; welcomed more than 6,000 visitors to Peel Museum and Botanical Garden at no cost, thanks to Arvest; hosted more than 2,500 program participants across all four properties -- 1,000 of which were children; "and most importantly, these are the places where our community gathers, and there's only room to grow."
The foundation will play host to the inaugural Noon2Moon mountain bike race May 14, 2022. The race will be the first endurance mountain bike race at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, and riders may choose six- or 12-hour rides.
Those gathering for Christmas at Peel Museum included Lynne and Jim Walton, Meagan and Javier Zovala, Mary and Darryl Zettle, Adesua and Uche Wejinya, Ashley and Jacob McElroy, Nancy Martin and Alan Lewis, Sue and Charles Redfield, Betsy and Craig Soos, J.D. Pinto, Adrienne and Matt Price, Amber and Martin Bynum, Matt O'Reilly, John Rohrbach, Chris and Wendy Sooter, Brad and Jeannette Crain, Jamie and Chris Sohosky, Jennifer Enlow, Brittany Brosh-Adair, Jelahn Stewart, Christa Gardner, Dwayne Lawler, Jennifer Jackson, Pat and Bart Bauer, Berta Fergus, Chris Smith and Sara Parnell.
