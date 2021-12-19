Club news: ROTC cadets attend branch reveal ceremony

Chorus

The Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus has moved rehearsals back to Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista, where there is plenty of room to spread out and follow the state covid-19 guidelines.

The group sings for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers and is also preparing for a late spring 2022 jazz concert. If you love to sing, we invite women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties to join them. All are welcome with no tryouts or experience needed. The club performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes. Rehearsals are from 12:45-3 p.m. Mondays.

Information: (918) 857-1675 or nwarkansaswomenschorus.com.

Officers

Army pre-commissioning soldiers must pass through a series of milestones in their training to become officers. The most significant one is commissioning itself. Next to that is the point at which the solider finds out to which of the 16 Army branches they will be assigned. The Razorback Battalion, Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus now embraces the branch accessions process culmination in a "branch reveal" ceremony.

Military Officers Association of America Northwest Arkansas Chapter President Col. (Ret.) Robert Crawford, U.S. Army, joined the Razorback Battalion ROTC cadets Dec. 6 as they learned their future branch homes. Col. Crawford, a former infantry officer of more than 29 years, gave his well wishes to the five ROTC cadets entering that branch. "I am a retired infantry guy with 29 plus years of service -- which is why I wanted my picture with them," Crawford said. In Col. Crawford's day, Infantry soldiers were often called "grunts" mainly due to the heavy loads they often carried.

Other MOAA members joined the cadets learning their fate. In addition to Col. Crawford, Col. Mike Anderson (Ret.), Lt. Col. (Promotable) Rick Frank, the Professor of Military Science for Razorback Battalion, Lt. Col. Eli Otoshi (Ret.) and Lt. Col. Jay Stout (Ret.) attended.

MOAA is a nonprofit private organization whose mission is to serve members of the uniformed services, their families and survivors through advocacy for a strong national defense, while serving the local community. The local MOAA Chapter supports veterans in their continuing service to the community and nation.

Information: (479) 799-5639 or email davidderophillips@gmail.com.