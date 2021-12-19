Donate

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asks readers for donations to support the work of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank through the Community Christmas Card program.

As of Friday, the fund held $17,642.70.

The food bank will receive 100% of the tax-deductible donations.

Donors who give $3 or more by 5 p.m. Dec. 20 will have their names printed, unless requested otherwise, in the printed newspaper and replica edition on Christmas Day.

Donations may be made online at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/NWADG21 or can be mailed to: Community Christmas Card, c/o Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, ATTN: Sandy Robinson, P.O. Box 1607, Fayetteville, AR 72702. Checks should be made out to: NWA Food Bank-Community Christmas Card.