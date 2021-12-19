The nation in brief: SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites

SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. -- A SpaceX rocket carried 52 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California early Saturday.

The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base at 4:41 a.m. and arced over the Pacific.

The Falcon's first stage returned and landed on a SpaceX drone ship in the ocean. It was the 11th launch and recovery of the stage.

The second stage continued into orbit and deployment of the satellites was confirmed, said launch commentator Youmei Zhou at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif.

Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Saturday's mission was the 34th launch for Starlink, a constellation of nearly 2,000 satellites in low Earth orbit.

Epstein associate Maxwell back in court

NEW YORK -- British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell appeared in court Saturday for a rare weekend hearing at which attorneys made arguments about how the judge should instruct the jury on the law in her sex abuse trial.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan scheduled the hearing -- held in an otherwise closed courthouse and with jurors absent -- in an effort to keep the case on a fast track that will have it reach the jury early this week. Closing arguments and Nathan's reading of about 80 pages of instructions are set for Monday.

Prosecutors and Maxwell's attorneys spent the morning in federal court in Manhattan sparring over the exact wording the judge will use to describe to jurors the legal elements that must be proved to convict Maxwell on six criminal counts, including sex trafficking of a minor. One of the requests by Maxwell's lawyers that was approved was that the judge should refer to her as "Ms. Maxwell" instead of "the defendant."

Maxwell sat at the defense table, sometimes taking notes. Her brother and sister were among the spectators as usual.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded innocent to charges that prosecutors say show that she and financier Jeffrey Epstein were involved in a scheme to groom teenagers to have sexual encounters with him. The defense has countered that she's being made a scapegoat for 66-year-old Epstein, who killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019 as he awaited his own sex-trafficking trial.

The defense rested its case Friday after Maxwell told the judge she wouldn't testify.

5-alarm fire hits QVC warehouse in N.C.

A fire broke out at a distribution center for QVC, the home shopping network, on Saturday morning in Rocky Mount, N.C., ripping through the 1.2 million-square-foot building and destroying at least half of it, officials said.

The fire was reported about 2 a.m., Eric Evans, the manager for Edgecombe County, told reporters. There did not appear to be any injuries and all the employees were accounted for, he said.

"Significant loss, but we're very hopeful that it's not a total loss and that they'll be able to rebuild here," Evans said. It was not known what caused the fire or where it began, he said.

By noon, the fire was a five-alarm blaze that had engulfed up to 70% of the structure, according to the Carolinas Emergency Incident Notification Network. Television footage early Saturday showed bright flames and thick smoke billowing from the complex.

QVC said it employs about 2,000 people at the building. It is one of the largest employers in Rocky Mount, a city of about 54,000 people, 60 miles east of Raleigh.

"At this time, we are focused on the safety and well-being of our team members," the company said. "In addition, we are also working to understand the full impact to products and orders and will provide further details to our customers and vendor community as soon as they are available."

The Rocky Mount Chamber of Commerce said the fire could affect 2,500 families in the area.

California's population continues to fall

LOS ANGELES -- California's population has continued to decline after falling for the first time on record, new demographic data show -- underscoring shifting immigration patterns, declining birthrates and the large number of deaths at the hands of the pandemic.

The state's population declined by 173,000 between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, bringing the estimated total population to 39.37 million, according to estimates released by the state Department of Finance on Friday. The 0.44% decline is slightly less than the population loss reported for the January 2021 calendar year, demographers said.

Three main factors contributed to California's net population loss, demographers found: a continued decline in birthrates; fewer foreign immigrants, which officials attributed to federal policy in recent years; and more than 55,000 pandemic-related deaths.

Officials also attributed the decrease to the loss of 53,000 international students because of pandemic restrictions, as well as declines in domestic in-migration.