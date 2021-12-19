Fayetteville eyeing covid bonus pay for employees

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city wants to give employees bonus pay using reimbursement money for revenue lost during the pandemic.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan will ask the City Council on Tuesday to use about $1.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan money to give nearly 800 employees one-time premium pay. Amounts would differ depending on the employee.

Police officers and firefighters would receive $2,000. Full-time employees would receive $1,500. Part-time employees would get $750. Current employees who worked Nov. 1, 2020, to Nov. 28 are eligible. Employees who worked fewer days than that time frame would receive a prorated amount.

If granted, employees could expect to see checks before Christmas. The city will adjust the checks so the employee will get the full amount after taxes.

The city was awarded $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan money. A provision of the federal act allows cities to recover revenue lost from the pandemic, said Paul Becker, chief financial officer. The city's general fund, which covers its main operations and personnel, did fine, he said. However, Becker estimated other city funds collectively missed out on about $2 million in revenue.

"This act is actually fairly complicated if you read through it, and we haven't gotten all the instructions on it yet. We're hoping to find out," Becker told the council during an agenda-setting session Tuesday. "It says you can reimburse yourself for revenue losses, but you can't take that and put that directly into reserve funds."

Cities can spend American Rescue Plan money for four types of needs, according to initial guidance: responding to the pandemic or its negative economic impact; replacing revenue loss; providing premium pay for essential workers; and improving water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Several cities in Arkansas are using Rescue Plan money to give bonus pay to employees, said John Wilkerson, legal counsel with the Arkansas Municipal League. Most, if not all, are using the premium pay provision of the federal act to give employees a one-time payment based on hours worked during the pandemic, he said.

However, the restrictions on that provision are cumbersome, Wilkerson said. Using Rescue Plan money instead to balance out a city's lost revenue makes sense, he said.

"I have heard of a few cities that are going, or have contemplated going, that route," Wilkerson said. "It certainly makes it easier."

Missy Cole, the city's human resources director, said administrators came up with the amounts based on what other regional cities have done to give premium pay to employees using American Rescue Plan money.

Springdale allocated $1 million to give full-time employees, both uniformed and not, a one-time $1,000 payment and $500 to part-time employees, according to city administrators.

Rogers allocated $1.7 million to give police a $3,000 payment and firefighters $1,000. Firefighters previously received $2,000 from an ambulance worker payment grant. Full-time employees got $1,500 and part-time workers received $750.

In Bentonville, $1.4 million was used to give all full-time employees $2,000 and part-time employees $1,000. Benton County gave the same amounts to its employees using $1.5 million total.

Washington County gave a one-time premium pay bonus to employees for hours worked during an 18-month period. The bonus pay was $3 per hour, given in one lump-sum check, according to a county official.

All full-time Sebastian County employees received $1,000. Part-time employees got $500.

Fort Smith has not used any American Rescue Plan money to give employees premium pay.

Jordan said staff kept Fayetteville going during the pandemic. Employees met the health and safety needs of residents by providing essential services without interruption, he said.

"I want our employees to know how much we appreciate them for that service and that we will do everything we can to remain competitive in the job market," he said. "I want to make sure that all staff's work, dedication and loyalty to this administration and the residents of this city are acknowledged as best we can."

Fireman work to turn Fayetteville Ladder 3 around after being called out to a posable structure fire on Finger Road Friday Dec. 17, 2021, that turned out to be a brown transformer. The city is proposing to give employees one-time award pay for their work during covid-19. Police and firefighters would receive $2,000; fulltime employees would receive $1,500; and parttime employees would get $750. Go to nwaonline.com/211218Daily/ to see more features photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)



Cost by fund

Fayetteville wants to give appreciation pay to employees for working during the covid-19 pandemic. The proposed cost to the city, broken down by city fund, is as follows:

General: $1,186,000 (492 employees)

Water and sewer: $197,000 (96 employees)

Recycling and trash collection: $144,000 (68 employees)

Street: $125,000 (58 employees)

Parks development: $63,000 (33 employees)

Shop: $39,000 (18 employees)

Airport: $21,000 (11 employees)

Community development: $13,000 (10 employees)

Parking: $12,000 (6 employees)

Total: $1,800,000 (792 employees)

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette