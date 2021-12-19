Fort Smith School District puts final touches on Vision 2023 projects

FORT SMITH -- The Dec. 23 finish date is quickly approaching for the School District's final Vision 2023 project, the Peak Innovation Center.

The School Board on Monday heard an update on the center and other projects, which are expected to be completed in early 2022. Those unfinished projects include the new arena at Northside High School, which had some board members complaining.

Shawn Shaffer, the district's supervisor of facilities, said the contractor indicated he's still on track for a Dec. 23 finish date on the center. Shaffer told the board he went to the site Monday, and there was still a lot of work to be completed.

The center is a collaboration with the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith and will host programs in advanced manufacturing, information technology and health sciences. It and the other Vision 2023 strategic plan projects were funded through a 5.558-mill property tax increase voters approved in May 2018, which generated roughly $121 million.

Smaller projects to complete under the vision project include the new entrance at Trusty Elementary School.

Shaffer said the ramp is poured and the project will be completed in mid-January. The front door will not ship until the end of February, so the district will erect temporary doors, he said.

The final projects to complete are related to the new arena at Northside High School.

Northside's arena accounted for roughly $14.5 million of the $37.8 million dedicated for projects at the school. It is expected to have approximately 2,350 seats, more than what the Arkansas Activities Association requires to host state basketball tournaments in Class 6A.

Northside for now continues to play at the Kaundart-Grizzly Field House. The first varsity boys basketball game of the season was at home against Jacksonville on Nov. 18, where the Grizzlies won 53-44.

Shaffer said the scoreboard and sound have been installed at the new arena, but need minor adjustments. He said one of the two planks for the seat backs hasn't arrived, so the manufacturers can't finish building and installing the seats yet.

Talicia Richardson, a board member, said some in the community are not happy about the progress.

Richardson noted Southside High School's gymnasium is completed, but had a different contractor than Northside's. She said the community should be given a date for when Northside's gym should be completed.

"I do not have a date right now," Shaffer said.

He said a certain amount of seating is not required to hold non-tournament games and other events. He said he doesn't remember how many seats are currently usable, but estimated it's between 500 and 900.

Dalton Person, a board member, asked if that's the case, why Northside is waiting for the seat backs to arrive before having a regular conference game.

Deputy Superintendent Martin Mahan said the school's boys and girls basketball coaches would prefer to continue playing at Kaundart-Grizzly Field House for now.

"They would rather wait to see if they can get a complete setup for that first event, and if not, fall back on the way we set the volleyball games," Mahan said. "Just simply because it's a larger crowd for those events."