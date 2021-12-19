Hogs hit skids





Hofstra came close twice earlier this season to knocking off a nationally-ranked team.

The Pride finally did it Saturday night against the No. 24 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Hofstra beat the University of Arkansas 89-81 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock after opening the season with an 83-75 overtime loss at No. 5 Houston and a 69-67 loss at No. 20 Maryland.

The Razorbacks (9-2) lost a second consecutive nonconference game for the first time in Coach Eric Musselman's three seasons. Oklahoma beat Arkansas 88-66 in Tulsa last Saturday.

The Pride (7-5) beat Arkansas with senior guard Zach Cooks -- the Pride's leading scorer averaging 17.4 points per game -- not playing because of a hip injury.

Hofstra 6-9 senior forward Abayomi "Baybe" Iyiola, a former Razorback, had 18 points and 14 rebounds. He hit 7 of 11 shots and 4 of 6 free throws.

Iyiola played just one game at Arkansas -- the final two minutes of a 101-73 victory for the Razorbacks at South Carolina last season -- after transferring from Stetson and redshirting during the 2019-20 season, then tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the summer of 2020.

Senior guard Jalen Ray led the Pride with 22 points. Senior guard Aaron Estrada added 21 points and junior forward Darlinstone Dubar had 11.

Senior guard JD Notae, who didn't start for the first time this season, led the Razorbacks with 20 points. Senior guard Chris Lykes scored 19 points.

Sophomore guard Davonte Davis, senior forward Au'Diese Toney and sophomore guard Jaxon Robinson each scored nine points for Arkansas.

Hofstra outscored Arkansas 22-10 in points off turnovers -- the Razorbacks had 15 turnovers -- and hit 7 of 22 three-pointers.

The Pride took a 46-36 lead with 17:15 left on a layup by Estrada.

Arkansas pulled within 54-50 on a dunk by Stanley Umude with an assist from Davis.

Davis then was called for fouling Omar Silverio on a three-point attempt with 10:52 left.

Silverio, who started in place of Cooks, hit free throws to start a 10-0 run for the Pride.

Ray hit a jumper in the lane and scored on layup after a steal by Iyiola.

Dubar dunked and then Iyiola scored for a 64-50 Hofstra lead with 8:26 left.

The Razorbacks pulled within 66-64 with 4:53 left on a three-point play by Davis.

Hofstra got a driving basket by Estrada and a layup by Iyiola with an assist from Estrada to push its lead to 70-64 with 3:58 left.

Ray's three-pointer gave the Pride a 77-66 lead with 1:31 left.

Hofstra took a 40-32 halftime lead on two free throws by JaJuan Carlos with 43.3 seconds left in the half.

The Pride finished the half 14 of 33 from the field (42.2%) and hit 5 of 13 three-pointers.

Arkansas shot 11 of 31 (35.5%) and was 3 of 14 on three-pointers against Hofstra's zone defense.

Notae came into the game with 17:40 left in the first half and 11 seconds later scored on a layup after making a steal to give the Razorbacks a 6-5 lead.

Omar Silverio hit a three-point to put Hofstra ahead 8-6.

A fast-break layup by Toney -- after a steal by Notae and with an assist from Umude -- tied it 8-8.

Lykes hit two free throws and made a three-point basket put the Razorbacks ahead 13-10 with 13:42 left in the half.

Hofstra went ahead 15-13 on two free throws and a three-pointer by Ray.

Davis hit two free throws to tie it again at 15-15.

The Pride went ahead 20-16 on Kvonn Cramer's layup at the 10:30 mark of the half.

Davis scored on a layup with an assist from Jaylin Williams to pull Arkansas within 22-20.

A dunk by Iyiola put Hofstra ahead 24-20.

Lykes hit a three-pointer to make it 24-23.

Iyiola hit a free throw and score on a layup for 27-23 Hofstra lead.

Notae's jumper pulled Arkansas with 27-25 with 5:46 left in the half.

The Pride pushed it lead to 32-25 on a three-pointer by Dubar a layup by Iyiola over the 5-7 Lykes.

Arkansas cut its deficit to 32-28 on a three-pointer by Jaxon Robinson.

Iyiola's dunk and a three-pointer by Dubar gave Hofstra its largest lead of the half, 38-28, at the 1:34 mark.

A jumper by Williams and two free throws by Toney pulled the Razorbacks within 38-32.

Arkansas fell to 12-10 in Simmons Bank Arena and had its winning streak in the building stopped at four games.

Hofstra became the frist team to beat Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena since Mercer won 69-66 overtime on Dec. 19, 2015.

Hofstra won its first game against Arkansas in three tries.

Musselman made two changes to his start lineup with Umude and sophomore guard Khalen Robinson starting in place of Notae and junior forward Connor Vanover.

It was the first game Notae hasn't started this season.

Arkansas' next game is against Elon on Tuesday night at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.





Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 9-2, Hofstra 7-5

STARS Hofstra senior guard Jalen Ray (22 points), junior guard Aaron Estrada (21 points) and senior forward Abayomi Iylio (18 points, 14 rebounds). Arkansas senior guard JD Notae (20 points. 6 rebounds, 2 steals).

KEY STAT The Pride outscored the Razorbacks 22-10 in points off turnovers.









Arkansas guard Chris Lykes (left) takes a shot over Hofstra guard Aaron Estrada during the No. 24 Razorbaacks’ 89-81 loss to the Pride on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1219hogs/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)







Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (left) tries to block a shot by Hofstra guard Omar Silverio on Saturday during the Razorbacks’ loss at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)







Arkansas’ Au’Diese Toney goes up for a layup Saturday during the Razorbacks’ loss to Hofstra in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)











