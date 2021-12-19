Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
DECKING THE HALLS

Holiday open house

Governor’s Mansion opens 5 decorated rooms for Christmas tour by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:31 a.m.
Lynden Humphries, held by her mother Heather Humphries, checks out Santa on 12/05/2021 at the Governor's Mansion.


First lady Susan and Gov. Asa Hutchinson greeted guests at a Christmas Open House held at the Governor's Mansion on Dec. 5.

Attendees were invited to tour the mansion which was decked out for Christmas. Rooms decorated and open to visitors were the State Dining Room, the Formal Living Room, the Library, the Atrium and the Great Hall. In the Great Hall guests were served cookies and cocoa and had a chance to visit with Santa.

Members of the Governor's Mansion Association were on hand to assist with the event and help run the holiday gift shop.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



 Gallery: Christmas Open House at the Governor’s Mansion


















Print Headline: Holiday open house

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT