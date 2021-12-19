Holiday open house





First lady Susan and Gov. Asa Hutchinson greeted guests at a Christmas Open House held at the Governor's Mansion on Dec. 5.

Attendees were invited to tour the mansion which was decked out for Christmas. Rooms decorated and open to visitors were the State Dining Room, the Formal Living Room, the Library, the Atrium and the Great Hall. In the Great Hall guests were served cookies and cocoa and had a chance to visit with Santa.

Members of the Governor's Mansion Association were on hand to assist with the event and help run the holiday gift shop.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins









